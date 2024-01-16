Kwon Won Il calls out Fabricio Andrade after ONE Fight Night 18 win: “I’m coming for you”

It’s safe to say that Kwon Won Il will not rest on his laurels following his spectacular win at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video last Friday, January 12.

The South Korean hard-hitter now has set his sights on a specific target — ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade.

Kwon, the current #3-ranked contender in the bantamweight MMA division, went to war with Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in his latest outing.

He needed to utilize his entire arsenal to contain the Mongolian dynamo and eventually score a TKO in the second round.

“Pretty Boy” believes his recent triumph is the undeniable proof required to stake a claim for a shot at the 26 pounds of gold in Andrade’s possession.

“I only want one thing. Give me the title shot. I want Fabricio. I’m going to kill him. That’s my plan. That’s it,” he said.

Buoyed by his gutsy performance, Kwon made it clear that Andrade is the only name on his mind for his next bout.

“I’m going to kill you, baby. Where are you, Fabricio? I’m coming for you,” he said.