Brandon Moreno opens as betting favorite in newly announced UFC Mexico City main event

By Harry Kettle - January 16, 2024

Brandon Moreno has opened as the betting favorite in his updated UFC Mexico City main event against Brandon Royval.

Brandon Moreno

Over the course of the last few years, Brandon Moreno has established himself as something of a superstar in mixed martial arts. That’s especially true in his homeland of Mexico, which is where his next bout will be held.

The former UFC flyweight champion will attempt to emerge back into title contention when he meets Brandon Royval. The two will collide in the main event of the upcoming Mexico City card after Amir Albazi was forced to pull out.

RELATED: Brandon Moreno gets new opponent after Amir Albazi is forced out of UFC Mexico City headliner

As you can imagine, the stakes are high on this one, just over three years after their first encounter.

As per DraftKings, the smart money is currently on Moreno to get himself back in the win column.

Moreno vs Royval – Betting Odds

Brandon Moreno (-250)

Brandon Royval (+205)

In their first fight at UFC 255, Moreno was able to finish Royval in the first round. That was the win that earned him a shot at Deiveson Figueiredo, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Battle of the Brandons promises to be another electric affair that is worthy of the UFC’s return to Mexico. In equal measure, there’s a lot of pressure on Moreno to prove that he’s still ‘the’ guy at flyweight.

As for Royval, he wants to prove that he’s still a top contender after failing to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 296.

What do you believe is the most likely outcome when Brandon Moreno meets Brandon Royval for the second time? If the winner gets the job done in a dominant fashion, will they do enough to earn a title shot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Moreno Brandon Royval UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, UFC

Sean O’Malley responds to fans questioning his “star power” because of UFC 299 card: “It’s so funny”

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2024
Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84
Magomed Ankalaev

What's next for Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker after UFC Vegas 84?

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 84, top 10 light heavyweights collided as Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker had their rematch.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka explains why he didn't pull out of UFC 295 title fight despite battling staph infection

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024

Jiri Prochazka battled a staph infection before his UFC 295 title fight against Alex Pereira but never thought of pulling out.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Surgery
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev reveals heavyweight contender is his dream fight: "Nobody like him"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimav hopes to meet Jon Jones in the octagon before all is said and done.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis doubles down on 'Mr. Moral Compass' Sean Strickland: "He had that victim mentality"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis doesn’t care about Sean Strickland’s recent comments.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira seemingly confirms Jamahal Hill fight is next: "Focus on what matters"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland threatens to “stab” Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC 297 presser if he crosses the line: “I’m gonna go to jail”

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Sean Strickland is threatening to ‘stab’ Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC 297 presser if he crosses the line.

UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC

Report | UFC Saudi Arabia postponed to June in order to produce a "more entertaining fight card"

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024

The UFC will not be going to Saudi Arabia in March as expected.

Dominick Cruz, UFC, Conor McGregor
Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz recounts the marketing advice he received from Conor McGregor: “Those are moments in time I look back at”

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Dominick Cruz is recounting the marketing advice he received from Conor McGregor.

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Matt Brown believes he's the "front-runner" to face "f*****g legend" Jim Miller at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024

Matt Brown has already texted Sean Shelby to try and make the Jim Miller fight at UFC 300.