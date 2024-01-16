Brandon Moreno opens as betting favorite in newly announced UFC Mexico City main event

Brandon Moreno has opened as the betting favorite in his updated UFC Mexico City main event against Brandon Royval.

Over the course of the last few years, Brandon Moreno has established himself as something of a superstar in mixed martial arts. That’s especially true in his homeland of Mexico, which is where his next bout will be held.

The former UFC flyweight champion will attempt to emerge back into title contention when he meets Brandon Royval. The two will collide in the main event of the upcoming Mexico City card after Amir Albazi was forced to pull out.

RELATED: Brandon Moreno gets new opponent after Amir Albazi is forced out of UFC Mexico City headliner

As you can imagine, the stakes are high on this one, just over three years after their first encounter.

As per DraftKings, the smart money is currently on Moreno to get himself back in the win column.