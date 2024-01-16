Brandon Moreno opens as betting favorite in newly announced UFC Mexico City main event
Brandon Moreno has opened as the betting favorite in his updated UFC Mexico City main event against Brandon Royval.
Over the course of the last few years, Brandon Moreno has established himself as something of a superstar in mixed martial arts. That’s especially true in his homeland of Mexico, which is where his next bout will be held.
The former UFC flyweight champion will attempt to emerge back into title contention when he meets Brandon Royval. The two will collide in the main event of the upcoming Mexico City card after Amir Albazi was forced to pull out.
As you can imagine, the stakes are high on this one, just over three years after their first encounter.
As per DraftKings, the smart money is currently on Moreno to get himself back in the win column.
Moreno vs Royval – Betting Odds
Brandon Moreno (-250)
Brandon Royval (+205)
In their first fight at UFC 255, Moreno was able to finish Royval in the first round. That was the win that earned him a shot at Deiveson Figueiredo, and the rest, as they say, is history.
The Battle of the Brandons promises to be another electric affair that is worthy of the UFC’s return to Mexico. In equal measure, there’s a lot of pressure on Moreno to prove that he’s still ‘the’ guy at flyweight.
As for Royval, he wants to prove that he’s still a top contender after failing to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 296.
What do you believe is the most likely outcome when Brandon Moreno meets Brandon Royval for the second time? If the winner gets the job done in a dominant fashion, will they do enough to earn a title shot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
