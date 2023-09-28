Stamp Fairtex gets nod of approval from Martin Nguyen ahead of world title fight against Ham Seo Hee

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2023

Martin Nguyen will watch closely when Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee collide for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Championship.

This bout headlines ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video and broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

As the date draws near, it has garnered the attention of fans and fighters alike. But Nguyen, in particular, has made his allegiance clear in this battle.

The former two-division ONE MMA World Champion threw his support behind Stamp. This Friday, the Thai megastar looks to make history as the first athlete to achieve the feat of becoming a three-sport World Champion.

“Stamp’s my girl, so I can’t go against her,” he said.

However, Nguyen’s endorsement of Stamp doesn’t downplay the capabilities of Ham.

The South Korean veteran is no stranger to championship bouts and has a wealth of experience under her belt.

In her storied career, Ham has showcased a well-rounded skill set, making her a formidable opponent for anyone in the division.

“Ham is not an easy opponent for her,” Nguyen said.

Despite siding with Stamp, Nguyen isn’t discounting the possibility of an exhilarating showdown between the two. In fact, he expects nothing less than a barnburner.

“Stamp is a strong [fighter] and Ham is a very strong, very game opponent. So that fight is going to be fireworks for sure,” he said.

Martin Nguyen expresses support for Angela Lee

Amidst all the excitement, Martin Nguyen feels a sense of solemnity as he eagerly awaits ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Nguyen reflected on the absence of Angela Lee from the card, which featured four all-female matchups on the marquee.

The lineal ONE Atomweight MMA World Champion has taken an indefinite hiatus following the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria Lee, in December 2022.

Nguyen understands the importance of prioritizing family and personal well-being.

“I really like Angela and her style and the way she’s been dominating, so it’s a shame that she’s not headlining the card,” he said.

“Obviously, I know family circumstances are involved. I really, really hope she doesn’t hang up the gloves because she’s one of the best out there. But I do understand if she does.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Martin Nguyen MMA News ONE Championship Seo Hee Ham Stamp Fairtex

