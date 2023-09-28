Stamp Fairtex gets nod of approval from Martin Nguyen ahead of world title fight against Ham Seo Hee

Martin Nguyen will watch closely when Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee collide for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Championship.

This bout headlines ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video and broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

As the date draws near, it has garnered the attention of fans and fighters alike. But Nguyen, in particular, has made his allegiance clear in this battle.

The former two-division ONE MMA World Champion threw his support behind Stamp. This Friday, the Thai megastar looks to make history as the first athlete to achieve the feat of becoming a three-sport World Champion.

“Stamp’s my girl, so I can’t go against her,” he said.

However, Nguyen’s endorsement of Stamp doesn’t downplay the capabilities of Ham.

The South Korean veteran is no stranger to championship bouts and has a wealth of experience under her belt.

In her storied career, Ham has showcased a well-rounded skill set, making her a formidable opponent for anyone in the division.

“Ham is not an easy opponent for her,” Nguyen said.

Despite siding with Stamp, Nguyen isn’t discounting the possibility of an exhilarating showdown between the two. In fact, he expects nothing less than a barnburner.

“Stamp is a strong [fighter] and Ham is a very strong, very game opponent. So that fight is going to be fireworks for sure,” he said.