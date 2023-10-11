Tawanchai PK Saenchai eager to face Superbon Singha Mawynn following ONE Fight Night 15 win

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 11, 2023

Tawanchai PK Saenchai hopes that his next outing will be against none other than Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Initially, Tawanchai was booked to defend his featherweight Muay Thai crown against Superbon at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this past Friday, October 6.

However, fate had other plans. Just weeks before the much-awaited bout at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Superbon was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

With Superbon out of the picture, “Smokin” Jo Nattawut stepped in to face Tawanchai under kickboxing rules on that fateful evening.

This change in opponents might have rattled any ordinary competitor, but not Tawanchai. With the spotlight still firmly fixed on him, he turned in a breathtaking performance.

Nattawut may have proven to be a worthy foe, but Tawanchai’s undeniable talent shined through when it mattered. In the end, the Thai megastar walked away with a unanimous decision.

While the win over Nattawut was undoubtedly significant for Tawanchai, he hasn’t forgotten about the super-fight with Superbon.

“Yes, it is something that I want because all the fans have been looking forward to this fight,” he said.

Despite his longing for a showdown with Superbon, Tawanchai also expressed his delight in the way Nattawut performed during their match. He commended his compatriot for putting forth a gallant stand.

“It wasn’t something that was hard, but it was something that was instant, and I had to get ready to fight Jo Nattawut,” Tawanchai said.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai just scratching the surface

As Tawanchai PK Saenchai reflects on his success, he remains focused on his development.

He is content with his progress. However, the 24-year-old phenom is also aware that he may not have reached the peak of his career just yet.

“It’s hard to say, but I’ll definitely keep trying to improve until I’ve reached my prime,” he said.

ONE Championship

