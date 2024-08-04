Sean O’Malley plans to use Umar Nurmagomedov as stepping stone to Conor McGregor UFC fight

By Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley believes a win over Umar Nurmagomedov could lead him to a showdown with Conor McGregor.

O’Malley reacted to Nurmagomedov’s unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi. Umar’s pro MMA record is now 18-0.

The 135-pound champion. O’Malley, doesn’t appear to feel threatened by the possibility of fighting Umar. In fact, he plans on using the undefeated contender from Dagestan as a stepping stone to a fight against McGregor.

Sean O’Malley Might Fight Umar Nurmagomedov to Get Bout with Conor McGregor

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Sean O’Malley responded to fans who are wondering if Umar Nurmagomedov could be next for the winner of his title defense against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

O’Malley explained why he feels a victory over Umar could be the path to a fight against Conor McGregor.

“Figgy called me out; Ilia and Max are gonna fight soon; undefeated Umar, 18-0, vs. undefeated Suga show, 19-0, beat a Dagestanian; I wouldn’t mind that. That’d be a real good way to get at Conor. Imagine how jealous he would be? I might just go whoop Umar just for that reason alone.”

O’Malley made it clear, however, that he’s currently focused on Dvalishvili. The “Suga” show said that while Merab is a worthy challenger, he envisions a knockout victory.

If O’Malley emerges victorious over Merab on September 14th at the Sphere, it would be his second successful defense of the UFC Bantamweight Championship. If Umar were indeed given a title shot next, it would be his first crack at UFC gold.

Will Sean O’Malley’s plan materialize?

If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to BJPenn.com for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

