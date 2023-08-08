Sean O’Malley names two former UFC fighters Jake Paul could end up fighting next
Last weekend, Jake Paul successfully knocked off Nate Diaz in a unanimous decision victory inside the squared circle. It was the result many had anticipated, but either way, ‘The Problem Child’ did exactly what he needed to do.
As many fans know, the majority of opponents that Paul has faced have come from mixed martial arts – Nate Diaz included. When he took on Tommy Fury, of course, things didn’t quite go his way.
So, when picking what’s next for him, the debate gets quite interesting. In the eyes of Sean O’Malley, there are still a couple of valuable MMA names for Jake to try and overcome.
“I thought it was a way closer fights than the score cards, Jake definitely got the job done but that was a sick fight, that was entertaining. That was impressive from both of them.”
O’Malley makes Paul suggestions
‘Suga’ proceeded to list a couple of MMA fighters who could be next for ‘The Problem Child’.
“It depends, Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, like dude there’s still fights.”
Quotes via MMA News
Sean O’Malley has always been a big fan of Jake Paul’s work, and understandably so. In equal measure, you have to wonder whether the YouTuber’s popularity is at the same height now as it once was.
Whatever the case may be, it certainly seems as if he’ll be shooting for the stars with whatever he does next.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jake Paul Sean O'Malley