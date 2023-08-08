John Lineker wants trilogy bout with Fabricio Andrade: “I’m here to retrieve what’s mine”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2023
John Lineker’s eyes are locked on the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title he used to own.

John Lineker

After defeating Kim Jae Woong in the third round of their 151-pound catchweight MMA tilt at ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday, the Brazilian is looking for a trilogy bout with bitter rival and reigning divisional king Fabricio Andrade.

“I’m here to become champion. I’m here to retrieve what’s mine against Fabricio Andrade,” Lineker said during the ONE Fight Night 13 post-fight press conference.

Lineker delivered a dramatic performance in his most recent assignment.

Kim came prepared for his high-profile matchup against ONE Championship‘s #1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender. Though known for his stand-up game, the South Korean found success on the mats to contain his rival’s dreaded striking.

But as Kim was gearing toward taking the Brazilian into deep waters on the canvas, Lineker found his second wind. Then, the Brazilian began to mount his own offense with a torrent of hard hooks to the body.

With the fight winding down, Lineker decked Kim with an explosive left hook to the jaw and then swarmed with a series of harrowing shots from the top. That compelled veteran referee Herb Dean to wave off the action with just four seconds left.

John Lineker recalls coach’s winning words: “Believe, believe, believe”

While the come-from-behind triumph at Kim’s expense definitely attests to his never-say-die attitude, Lineker was completely unaware of the prevailing perception among fans that he was down on the scorecards heading into the last round.

“No, I didn’t know [that I was losing], but my corner was telling me, ‘Believe, believe, believe,’ and the knockout came,” he said.

Though many fighters aim to secure a victory by any means necessary, Lineker reminded everyone that his primary goal is to earn definitive finishes.

“My coach was telling me that I had to keep on going, and I always go for the knockout,” the Brazilian said. “I don’t like to leave it in the hands of the judges.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

John Lineker ONE Championship

