Alexa Grasso expecting a violent fight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306: “We are going to kill each other”

Alexa Grasso is expecting her UFC 306 title defense against Valentina Shevchenko to be violent.

Grasso and Shevchenko are set for their trilogy match on Saturday at the Sphere in a highly-anticipated bout at UFC 306. The two fought to a draw last September after Grasso scored an upset submission win in March of 2023 to win the title.

Ahead of the rematch, Alexa Grasso was asked about her opinion on the fight and she believes it will be a violent scrap as the two look to kill each other.

“It’s like a love-hate relationship between me and Valentina. I have been watching her career since I was very young. She has been a role model for all the women and has done so much for the sport – not just for the women but for the men also. It’s pretty cool to be able to be on the same level as her,” Grasso said to Stake.com.

“We did The Ultimate Fighter and had two really cool fights together. The second fight was a hell of a fight, just imagine what the third fight would be like! We are both very professional and have been working so hard every day. To be the first female Mexican champion is huge for me. I’m proud of all the work I have done. The day of the fight will be different in there because we are going to kill each other. But, it is cool to have such a competitor in Valentina,” Grasso continued.