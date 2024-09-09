Alexa Grasso expecting a violent fight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306: “We are going to kill each other”

By Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024

Alexa Grasso is expecting her UFC 306 title defense against Valentina Shevchenko to be violent.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

Grasso and Shevchenko are set for their trilogy match on Saturday at the Sphere in a highly-anticipated bout at UFC 306. The two fought to a draw last September after Grasso scored an upset submission win in March of 2023 to win the title.

Ahead of the rematch, Alexa Grasso was asked about her opinion on the fight and she believes it will be a violent scrap as the two look to kill each other.

“It’s like a love-hate relationship between me and Valentina. I have been watching her career since I was very young. She has been a role model for all the women and has done so much for the sport – not just for the women but for the men also. It’s pretty cool to be able to be on the same level as her,” Grasso said to Stake.com.

“We did The Ultimate Fighter and had two really cool fights together. The second fight was a hell of a fight, just imagine what the third fight would be like! We are both very professional and have been working so hard every day. To be the first female Mexican champion is huge for me. I’m proud of all the work I have done. The day of the fight will be different in there because we are going to kill each other. But, it is cool to have such a competitor in Valentina,” Grasso continued.

Alexa Grasso wonders if Valentina Shevchenko will retire after UFC 306

Alexa Grasso is a slight betting favorite to defeat Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306. If the Mexican wins and goes to 2-0-1 against Valentina Shevchenko, Grasso wonders if Shevchenko would retire.

“I am not the one who should say these things, it depends on the fight but retirement will only be up to Valentina,” Alexa Grasso concluded.

Grasso is 16-3-1 as a pro and is 8-3-1 in the UFC. Since moving up to flyweight, Grasso is 5-0-1 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso UFC Valentina Shevchenko

