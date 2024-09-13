Sean O’Malley explains why he prefers fighting grapplers over strikers

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley says he would prefer to fight strikers over grapplers.

O’Malley is known for his striking ability, so many would assume he would prefer to be in striking matches. However, speaking to Stephen A. Smith, O’Malley said that isn’t the case. Instead, he would prefer to fight wrestlers and grapplers all the time.

Sean O’Malley says he prefers to fight grapplers over strikers, plots Merab Dvalishvili’s “downfall”: “Doesn’t matter how good his cardio is when he’s sleeping…” (via @stephenasmith YT) pic.twitter.com/SJv5gROWBn — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) September 12, 2024

“I would prefer to fight someone who’s goal, and the only way to beat me is to take me down. That is going to downfall, that is how he is going to get knocked out. It doesn’t matter how good his cardio is when he’s sleeping,” O’Malley said.

By fighting someone who only wants to wrestle, O’Malley can focus on his footwork and keeping his opponent at a distance. With that said, ‘Suga’ believes his foes will eventually get desperate, which should result in a bad takedown attempt, leaving an opening for the KO shot.

O’Malley will get his wish of fighting a grappler on Saturday in the main event of UFC 306 against Merab Dvalishvili.