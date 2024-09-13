Sean O’Malley explains why he prefers fighting grapplers over strikers

By Cole Shelton - September 12, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley says he would prefer to fight strikers over grapplers.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley is known for his striking ability, so many would assume he would prefer to be in striking matches. However, speaking to Stephen A. Smith, O’Malley said that isn’t the case. Instead, he would prefer to fight wrestlers and grapplers all the time.

“I would prefer to fight someone who’s goal, and the only way to beat me is to take me down. That is going to downfall, that is how he is going to get knocked out. It doesn’t matter how good his cardio is when he’s sleeping,” O’Malley said.

By fighting someone who only wants to wrestle, O’Malley can focus on his footwork and keeping his opponent at a distance. With that said, ‘Suga’ believes his foes will eventually get desperate, which should result in a bad takedown attempt, leaving an opening for the KO shot.

O’Malley will get his wish of fighting a grappler on Saturday in the main event of UFC 306 against Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O’Malley is not concerned about Merab Dvalishvili’s cardio

Heading into UFC 306, Sean O’Malley is a slight betting favorite to defeat Merab Dvalishvili. It’s an intriguing matchup and ahead of the bout, O’Malley has made it clear he is going to KO Dvalishvili.

“His cardio is his number one attribute. But, cardio doesn’t mean shit when you are knocked out in the second round. If he thinks he can strike with me, he’s making a big mistake. But, he’s also making a big mistake trying to wrestle me. It’s really his choice how he wants to get knocked out,” O’Malley said on UFC 306 Countdown.

If Sean O’Malley does KO Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 it would be a statement win and would snap the Georgian’s 10-fight winning streak. He also would defend his belt for the second time and perhaps could lead to a super fight for the 145lbs belt next.

