Sean O’Malley dubs Israel Adesanya as “the best champ UFC’s ever seen”

By Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has heaped praise on Israel Adesanya for being one of the greatest UFC champions of all time.

Israel Adesanya

Following his win over Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya is once again the UFC middleweight champion. Later this year, he’s expected to defend the belt once again, reportedly against Sean Strickland. In the eyes of many, he’s one of the best to ever do it – and may have even surpassed Anderson Silva at 185 pounds.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY HAD NO ISSUE WITH ISRAEL ADESANYA’S POST-FIGHT ANTICS OPPOSITE DRICUS DU PLESSIS AT UFC 290: “I THOUGHT IT WAS SWEET”

Regardless of which way you look at it, though, he’s had a really impressive career, and it appears to be far from done. If you ask Sean O’Malley, his legacy has already been cemented in a big way.

“Izzy has been the best champ UFC’s ever seen,” O’Malley said. “The amount of times he has fought consistently as a champion in the UFC is f*cking legendary. The level of competition (between Adesanya and Anderson Silva), I feel like is not even comparable.”

O’Malley praises Adesanya

“If you’re the UFC, I don’t know if you want Sean Strickland as your UFC champion. His takes – him going on podcasts saying, ‘I crave killing people.’… Izzy vs. Strickland, I’m f*cking hyped for that. I will watch that, I’ll buy that, I’m excited for that. You wouldn’t watch that?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Sean O’Malley has always been a big fan of Israel Adesanya. It’s understandable, given what he’s achieved, and what he could still accomplish in the years ahead.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? What is your favorite moment from the MMA career of Israel Adesanya? What do you believe is left for him to achieve in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

Brendan Schaub details the “significant advantage” Dustin Poirier has over Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023
Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island
Jiri Prochazka

Jon Anik details the “dream fight” that Mick Maynard and the UFC attempted to make

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik has spoken candidly about a light heavyweight dream fight that Mick Maynard wanted to book.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reacts after Ben Askren calls for rematch

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Ben Askren calling for a rematch with him in the future.

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he asked the UFC for Alex Pereira matchup, plans to "test" his striking against the Brazilian at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Jan Blachowicz wanted some time off after his last fight.

Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why Jan Blachowicz is "the perfect opponent" for his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Alex Pereira believes Jan Blachowicz is the perfect opponent for him to make his light heavyweight debut against.

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa takes aim at "dead man walking" Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 294 fight: "I’m going to destroy him"

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023
Keith Lee and Sean Strickland
UFC

Keith Lee slams Sean Strickland after racism accusation: "Standing up for what's true"

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

The saga between UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland and Keith Lee continues.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Donald Trump weighs in on the fued between his UFC supporters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal: “I don't love it”

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Donald Trump isn’t a fan of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington feuding.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque cleared for return against Rafael dos Anjos after 2022 brain hemorrhage

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque had to undergo additional testing to face Rafael dos Anjos in August.

Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington slams “coward ref” for costing him his first fight with Kamaru Usman: “Of course the guy’s gonna rig it”

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

Almost four years on from his UFC 245 loss to Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington still blames Marc Goddard.