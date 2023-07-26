Sean O’Malley dubs Israel Adesanya as “the best champ UFC’s ever seen”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has heaped praise on Israel Adesanya for being one of the greatest UFC champions of all time.

Following his win over Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya is once again the UFC middleweight champion. Later this year, he’s expected to defend the belt once again, reportedly against Sean Strickland. In the eyes of many, he’s one of the best to ever do it – and may have even surpassed Anderson Silva at 185 pounds.

Regardless of which way you look at it, though, he’s had a really impressive career, and it appears to be far from done. If you ask Sean O’Malley, his legacy has already been cemented in a big way.

“Izzy has been the best champ UFC’s ever seen,” O’Malley said. “The amount of times he has fought consistently as a champion in the UFC is f*cking legendary. The level of competition (between Adesanya and Anderson Silva), I feel like is not even comparable.”