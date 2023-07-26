Brendan Schaub details the “significant advantage” Dustin Poirier has over Justin Gaethje at UFC 291
MMA analyst and former fighter Brendan Schaub has explained the advantage he believes Dustin Poirier holds over Justin Gaethje.
This Saturday night at UFC 291, the BMF title is on the line. In the main event of the evening, Dustin Poirier will battle Justin Gaethje for the second time. The two men will go to war at lightweight, with the hope being that we see another absolute classic unfold in Salt Lake City.
While it’s not guaranteed, the winner has been tipped to become the new number one contender at 155 pounds. Either way, fans across the world just want to see these guys do what they do best.
When it comes to the route to victory, Brendan Schaub believes there’s one area that favors Poirier ahead of Gaethje.
Schaub predicts Poirier vs Gaethje 2
“I do think Dustin does some things better. I do think we’ll get a little more grappling in this fight. I think Poirier is gonna initiate it. Poirier has a significant advantage on the ground when it comes to jiu-jitsu. It’s just not Justin Gaethje’s cup of tea. [He] does not gravitate towards jiu-jitsu, doesn’t really work on it. Dustin Poirier is a legit black belt on the ground. Dustin Poirier does implement wrestling more than Justin Gaethje. Justin took down Fiziev and Fiziev got right back up, but I do think Dustin is gonna incorporate grappling more, especially if the leg kicks are a success early on by Justin Gaethje.”
Schaub went on to say that he could see Poirier getting the victory via submission.
