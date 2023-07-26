Brendan Schaub details the “significant advantage” Dustin Poirier has over Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

MMA analyst and former fighter Brendan Schaub has explained the advantage he believes Dustin Poirier holds over Justin Gaethje.

This Saturday night at UFC 291, the BMF title is on the line. In the main event of the evening, Dustin Poirier will battle Justin Gaethje for the second time. The two men will go to war at lightweight, with the hope being that we see another absolute classic unfold in Salt Lake City.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE SAYS UFC 291 FIGHT AGAINST DUSTIN POIRIER WILL BE A “CAR CRASH FOR THE AGES”

While it’s not guaranteed, the winner has been tipped to become the new number one contender at 155 pounds. Either way, fans across the world just want to see these guys do what they do best.

When it comes to the route to victory, Brendan Schaub believes there’s one area that favors Poirier ahead of Gaethje.