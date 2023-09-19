Sean O’Malley believes he could knockout Alexander Volkanovski in future super fight: “100%”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t calling to fight Alexander Volkanovski, but he believes he would win.

‘Sugar’ is fresh off his championship win last month in the main event of UFC 292. There, Sean O’Malley faced longtime bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. ‘The Funk Master’ had previously teased a move to featherweight to face titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, and ‘The Great’ showed interest.

However, those plans were blown up last month in Boston. In the main event of UFC 292, Sean O’Malley scored a second-round knockout victory to win the gold. The bantamweight champion has since teased a potential rematch with Marlon Vera, over any sort of a featherweight move to face Alexander Volkanovski.

However, that doesn’t mean that Sean O’Malley doesn’t believe he wouldn’t beat Alexander Volkanovski. During a recent edition of The BroMalley Podcast, he discussed the potential superfight. In the discussion, he was clear that he didn’t want the fight to happen next.

However, he does believe he could knockout the Australian if it happens. When asked for a timeline, Sean O’Malley stated that he would ideally fight Alexander Volkanovski either next year or the following one.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING REACTS TO TALK OF ISRAEL ADESANYA POSSIBLY GETTING ANOTHER IMMEDIATE REMATCH: “HOW DO YOU GET IT AND I DON’T?”

“I’m not saying I wouldn’t fight Volk, I’m just being very honest,” Sean O’Malley stated on the podcast when asked about a future fight with Alexander Volkanovski. “It’s a very, very, very difficult fight. Do I believe I could knock him out? 100%. I believe I can knockout anybody around 135, 145. 155 might be tougher, might have to put on some LBs.”

He continued, “But, Volk’s a very difficult fight. I’m not saying I’ll never fight him, but that’s not what I want next. Maybe a year, two years.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Sean O’Malley vs. Alexander Volkanovski in the future?