Stipe Miocic tells fans they are going to “waste a lot of money” if they bet on Jon Jones to beat him at UFC 295

Stipe Miocic doesn’t care that he’s the betting underdog at UFC 295.

Miocic is set to return to the Octagon to face Jon Jones for the heavyweight title in one of the biggest fights of the year. If Miocic wins, he will only further himself as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, while Jones can only add to his legacy with a victory.

Heading into the fight, Stipe Miocic is a sizeable +310 underdog to Jones being a -395 favorite. The odds may surprise people, but Miocic is ready to shut up his doubters up and anyone wasting their money by betting on Jones.

“It took me a couple (of) fights but after I while, I just stopped caring what everyone thought. I just don’t care anymore. You think I’m going to lose? Good for you. You’re going to waste a lot of money now. You’re going to bet against me, you’re going to lose some money. Sorry for that but onto the next,” Miocic said to The Fight Guys on BetOnline.

Although Stipe Miocic has not fought since March 2021, he has continued to train and is confident he has gotten better. Not only does he think he has gotten better, but Miocic knows he also presents a lot of challenges for Jon Jones at UFC 295.

“I think speed, my angles, punching power. I hit a lot harder than people think, I think I have a great IQ, I always change it up and if something happens, I figure a way out,” Miocic said.

If Stipe Miocic pulls off the upset, he would become the three-time heavyweight champion and would have beaten arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. There’s no question that would only solidify Miocic as one of the best. But, he doesn’t care what people are thinking. Rather, he’s just focused on himself and reclaiming his belt.