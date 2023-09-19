Stipe Miocic tells fans they are going to “waste a lot of money” if they bet on Jon Jones to beat him at UFC 295

By Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

Stipe Miocic doesn’t care that he’s the betting underdog at UFC 295.

Stipe Miocic

Miocic is set to return to the Octagon to face Jon Jones for the heavyweight title in one of the biggest fights of the year. If Miocic wins, he will only further himself as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, while Jones can only add to his legacy with a victory.

Heading into the fight, Stipe Miocic is a sizeable +310 underdog to Jones being a -395 favorite. The odds may surprise people, but Miocic is ready to shut up his doubters up and anyone wasting their money by betting on Jones.

“It took me a couple (of) fights but after I while, I just stopped caring what everyone thought. I just don’t care anymore. You think I’m going to lose? Good for you. You’re going to waste a lot of money now. You’re going to bet against me, you’re going to lose some money. Sorry for that but onto the next,” Miocic said to The Fight Guys on BetOnline.

RELATED: Sergei Pavlovich set to be the backup fighter for UFC 295.

Although Stipe Miocic has not fought since March 2021, he has continued to train and is confident he has gotten better. Not only does he think he has gotten better, but Miocic knows he also presents a lot of challenges for Jon Jones at UFC 295.

“I think speed, my angles, punching power. I hit a lot harder than people think, I think I have a great IQ, I always change it up and if something happens, I figure a way out,” Miocic said.

If Stipe Miocic pulls off the upset, he would become the three-time heavyweight champion and would have beaten arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. There’s no question that would only solidify Miocic as one of the best. But, he doesn’t care what people are thinking. Rather, he’s just focused on himself and reclaiming his belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

Related

Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, UFC, Noche UFC

NSAC plans to take action following controversial 10-8 scorecard in Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch

Susan Cox - September 19, 2023
Daniel Cormier
Noche UFC

Daniel Cormier issues apology to Raul Rosas Jr. following post-fight interview at Noche UFC: “I shouldn't have done it”

Susan Cox - September 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier has issued an apology to Raul Rosas Jr. following his post-fight interview at Noche UFC.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Sean O’Malley names the potential UFC flyweight fight that “is better than Pantoja versus anyone at 125lbs”

Susan Cox - September 19, 2023

Sean O’Malley is naming the potential UFC flyweight fight that ‘is better than Pantoja versus anyone at 125 lbs’.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 140 and UFC Vegas 79
Dan Ige

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 140 with Dan Ige, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, and Bryan Battle

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

The 140th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 79 this Saturday.

Michael Bisping and Alexa Grasso
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping shares harsh assessment of Mike Bell’s 10-8 scorecard from Round 5 of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2: “There’s no way”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Former UFC fighter Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the 10-8 controversy from Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Kevin Holland

Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and newly crowned UFC champion Sean Strickland: “His career path at the moment is crazy”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023
Darren Till, Uriah Hall, Israel Adesanya
UFC

Darren Till responds after fans express concern that he “doesn’t look well” in recent photo: “None of you have a clue”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Darren Till has responded to concerned fans following a recent image that was released of him after a training session.

Antonina-Shevchenko Valentina
Antonina Shevchenko

Antonina Shevchenko sounds off on Mike Bell for his 10-8 scorecard in the Noche UFC main event: “Many martial arts experts around the world have many questions for him”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Antonina Shevchenko has sounded off on Mike Bell for the 10-8 scorecard he gave during the main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)
UFC

What's next for Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko after Noche UFC?

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023

In the main event of Noche UFC on Saturday, the women’s flyweight title was up for grabs as Alexa Grasso was rematching Valentina Shevchenko.

Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane explains why he's not interested in fighting Tom Aspinall his next time out

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023

Ciryl Gane isn’t interested in fighting Tom Aspinall his next time out.