Stamp anticipates Denice Zamboanga’s best version at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024

Amid the hype and anticipation of Stamp Fairtex’s upcoming duel with Denice Zamboanga, the Thai megastar carries a sense of respect and acknowledgment for her rival.

Stamp Fairtex

Stamp puts her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title on the line against the Filipina challenger in the main event of ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Stamp and Zamboanga have a unique connection stemming from their time training together at the renowned Fairtex Training Center.

During that time, she witnessed firsthand Denice’s prowess, particularly in striking.

“Denice is a very good boxer,” Stamp told The MMA Superfan. “She’s very good at boxing and also like she’s really good at pushing forward and pressuring the opponents.”

Despite being on opposite sides this time around, Stamp recognizes her close friend’s growth and evolution as a competitor.

“She’s really good at her ground game now and I’m preparing for that. Before she can get into her ground game, she has to come and take me down,” Stamp said.

“So, I am working very hard to protect that and defend that.

Stamp Fairtex vows to win at all costs

Like Denice Zamboanga, Stamp Fairtex has also grown leaps and bounds.

She has shown unwavering dedication in her quest for excellence. This path led her to achieve the historic feat of winning major World Titles across three different sports.

Now, Stamp pledges to give her best effort as she faces off against Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

“I know how good she is, but at the same time, I’m the champion so I will do everything to keep this belt with me,” Stamp said.

“I’m sure we’ll both do whatever it takes to win.”

