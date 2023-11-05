UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones sounds off on “backstabbing” MMA journalist Ariel Helwani

By Chris Taylor - November 4, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had some choice words for “backstabbing” MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Jon Jones, Ariel Helwani, UFC

Jones (27-1 MMA) was recently forced to withdraw from his scheduled UFC 295 main event title fight with Stipe Miocic after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in training.

That news came just days before former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou squared off with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a ten round boxing match. While ‘The Predator’ ended up losing a razor close split decision, his stock seemingly hit an all-time high after going the distance with ‘The Gypsy King’.

Shortly after going ten rounds with Fury, Ngannou appeared on the MMA Hour where he was interviewed by Ariel Helwani. During their conversation, Helwani brought up some of the comments Jon Jones had made in regard to the Ngannou fight not coming to fruition.

“I’m here. Francis had the opportunity to face me, and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticized, it’s Francis Ngannou. If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be the guy to dethrone me.” Jones had previously stated. “He (Ngannou) didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t willing to gamble on himself. Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street? Who does that?”

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

Ariel Helwani decided to reiterate those remarks to Francis Ngannou during the interview, which Jon Jones clearly took exception to.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took to Instagram where he shared the following choice words for Helwani:

“And Jon Jones says you were looking what? You’re such a backstabbing sh*t talker bro and you wonder why I haven’t given you an interview in years @arielhelwani”

Ariel Helwani later responded to Jon Jones with the following explanation:

“Sorry, I didn’t finished my thought there. That’s my bad. But that’s what I was referencing. Hope you make a speedy recovery, Jon.”

What do you think of ‘Bones’ calling Helwani a backstabber?

