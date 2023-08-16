Timofey Nastyukhin and Zhang Lipeng set to ignite ONE Fight Night 15

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 16, 2023

Combat sports fans are in for a treat when Timofey Nastyukhin meets Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The bout is scheduled for Friday, October 6, and takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Timofey Nastyukhin

The two grizzled veterans boast years of experience and a penchant for explosive finishes. So, this lightweight MMA fight is guaranteed fireworks from start to finish.

Nastyukhin, a former ONE Lightweight MMA World Title challenger, has 14 victories and a 79% finishing rate. He’s also built a reputation for his aggressive style and knack for delivering knockouts. Perhaps his most memorable victory was against former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, who he beat via first-round TKO in March 2019.

However, after staring at a three-fight losing streak, Nastyukhin finds himself at a crucial juncture in his ONE Championship career.

The Russian’s upcoming tilt with Zhang is more than just another bout, though. It’s a chance for Nastyukhin to prove he still belongs among the elite of the lightweight division.

Timofey Nastyukhin’s opponent is no pushover

Standing in Timofey Nastyukhin’s path to redemption is Zhang Lipeng. The Chinese bruiser needs no introduction to hardcore followers of the sport.

Zhang, who won “The Ultimate Fighter: China” in 2013, has 33 wins and owns a 75% finishing rate. He also holds victories over the likes of former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Eduard Folayang and rising welterweight contender Ruslan Emilbek Uulu.

But like Nastyukhin, Zhang enters this bout on the heels of a loss. He experienced his first defeat under the promotion’s banner in September 2022. It came by the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege, Saygid Izagakhmaev.

With both men coming off losses, it adds an extra layer of intensity to their showdown. This means the two will leave nothing to chance in their quest for victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

