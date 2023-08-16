Timofey Nastyukhin and Zhang Lipeng set to ignite ONE Fight Night 15

Combat sports fans are in for a treat when Timofey Nastyukhin meets Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The bout is scheduled for Friday, October 6, and takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two grizzled veterans boast years of experience and a penchant for explosive finishes. So, this lightweight MMA fight is guaranteed fireworks from start to finish.

Nastyukhin, a former ONE Lightweight MMA World Title challenger, has 14 victories and a 79% finishing rate. He’s also built a reputation for his aggressive style and knack for delivering knockouts. Perhaps his most memorable victory was against former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, who he beat via first-round TKO in March 2019.

However, after staring at a three-fight losing streak, Nastyukhin finds himself at a crucial juncture in his ONE Championship career.

The Russian’s upcoming tilt with Zhang is more than just another bout, though. It’s a chance for Nastyukhin to prove he still belongs among the elite of the lightweight division.