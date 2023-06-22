Marlon Vera dismisses Sean O’Malley’s resume ahead of ‘Sugar’s’ UFC title fight: “Who has he been in a fight with?”

Sean O’Malley’s Credentials Questioned By Marlon Vera

During an appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Marlon Vera spoke to Ariel Helwani and discussed Sean O’Malley’s title shot. It’s clear that “Chito” isn’t impressed by what the “Sugar” show has done (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I get it,” Vera continued. “You got talent, you got all this hype, we’re in the YouTube and TikTok era. You got a couple kids that follow you in that world but fighting-wise, you didn’t fight nobody. And then you grab Yan after a no-contest. Yes, you looked good in the Yan fight. People were expecting less from you. Yan can still fight but how good is he? Who has he beat? Who has he been in a fight with?

“That one punch thing won’t last forever. We saw it with Johnny Hendricks, maybe three or four fights, and after that – once you fight a better caliber of guys it doesn’t happen like that. And on paper, it’s hard to think O’Malley is going to win, but he could and that will only benefit me. But I’m not really rooting for nobody so we’ll see what happens. I’m ready to fight, and I know that.”