Gervonta Davis’ trainer claims ‘Tank’ would KO Sean O’Malley in the first round if they boxed: “Tank would whoop his ass”

Kenny Ellis, the head trainer for Gervonta Davis, doesn’t think a potential ‘Tank’ vs. Sean O’Malley boxing match would last all that long.

After O’Malley scored a second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, he called out Davis for a boxing match. It would be a massive fight as both men are big stars in their respective sports.

“I also wouldn’t mind knocking out Gervonta Davis, and I know people are gonna go, ‘Ahh, you want to be Conor (McGregor),” O’Malley said at the post-fight press conference. “I’m telling you, that fight is going to happen.”

Although Sean O’Malley thinks he will secure a boxing match with Gervonta Davis, if it does happen, Davis’ team doubts it would be all that competitive. They also don’t think O’Malley would do well against any top lightweight boxer.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili is willing to wait a year or more for a title shot.

“Tank would whoop his ass, in the first round. Any top lightweight would beat him. Tank, Shakur (Stevenson), (Devin) Haney, all them guys would beat him cause they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out. He’s not a boxer. He don’t have professional punches. He’s an MMA fighter. They don’t perfect punches like boxers,” Ellis said to ES News about Sean O’Malley vs. Gervonta Davis.

Currently, Gervonta Davis is 29-0 and coming off a seventh-round knockout win over Ryan Garcia. He’s the current WBA lightweight champion and has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, while also being known as one of the best knockout artists in the sport.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, is 17-1 with one No Contest in MMA, but is also a 1-0 pro boxer as he made his boxing debut in 2016 and won by first-round TKO. Should ‘Suga’ defend the bantamweight title a few more times, perhaps a boxing match against Davis will happen.