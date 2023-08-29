Volkan Oezdemir confident his power will be too much for Bogdan Guskov at UFC Paris: “I want to get my hand raised while the guy is on the floor”

By Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Volkan Oezdemir will finally make the walk to the Octagon.

Volkan Oezdemir

Oezdemir last fought back in October when he dropped a decision to Nikita Krylov. It was with the first punch he landed the fight that Volkan broke his hand which hindered his performance. Following the fight, he needed to get surgery as he had been dealing with a nagging hand injury for a while.

“I wanted to fight sooner but after that fight, I had to take care of my hand as I broke my hand during the first exchange of the fight,” Oezdemir said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “So, it was a little bit of an ongoing issue with my hand. Once it broke another time, I really wanted to repair it. First I had to wait until the break was strong again so they could operate at the right spot, so that’s why it took longer for me to come back.”

Once Volkan Oezdemir was healthy, he was booked to face Azamat Murzakanov at UFC Paris. However, Murzakanov was forced out of the bout. Once that happened, the UFC told ‘No Time’ that there were no ranked opponents ready to fight him.

Instead, Oezdemir will face UFC newcomer Bogdan Guskov, which he knows is a double-edged sword.

“They said they didn’t have anyone in the top 15 for me to fight, so if I really wanted to fight on this date, they would sign a new guy… I was disappointed but it’s also a double-edged sword, it can be a gift or a trap,” Oezdemir said. “You never know what that guy is capable of. I’ve been there as a guy fighting a top-10 guy and they are hungry to showcase what they are made of.”

With Bogdan Guskov making his debut at UFC Paris, Volkan Oezdemir expects him to come out guns blazing and looking for an early stoppage win. However, Oezdemir is confident his experience and power will be too much which will lead to the KO victory.

“I want to get my hand raised while the guy is on the floor. This will be very huge for me in Paris, it will be my crowd and my people. I’m looking forward to doing that,” Oezdemir said.

Should Volkan Oezdemir get his hand raised, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. But he knows he needs to string together a few wins in order to get another crack at the belt.

“The division is a shitshow, it’s really crazy. We need to see what is next for the title fight, maybe they plan Jiri and Pereira,” Oezdemir said. “I need two or three wins in a row now. I need to be consistent with my victories, I’m two to three wins away from a title shot.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC Volkan Oezdemir

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, Al Iaquinta and Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling reveals “the key” for Merab Dvalishvili to defeat new UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns
Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be “a long night” for Khamzat Chimaev

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be ‘a long night’ for Khamzat Chimaev.

Daniel Cormier, UFC 241, Dana White
UFC

Daniel Cormier praises Anthony Smith for his victory over Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore: “This guy isn't as set on his TV career as I thought”

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Daniel Cormier is praising Anthony Smith for his victory over Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones shoots down talk that he’s overlooking his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic: “I could be balls deep in some mmm mmm and Stipe will cross my mind”

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Jon Jones is shooting down the talk that he’s overlooking his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137, UFC Paris
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 137 with Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Moises, and Kurt Holobaugh

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

The 137th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Paris this Saturday.

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson says it's easier to become a champion in MMA than in boxing: “Look at Brock Lesnar”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023
Paul Felder, Fight Island
Paul Felder

Paul Felder says watching The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has him wanting to go once more: “Damn you Zombie”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

UFC commentator and former fighter Paul Felder has admitted that The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has made him want to return.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor admits he’s “on the gargle every night” but says he will still smack the sh*t out of Michael Chandler at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Michael Chandler ahead of their proposed showdown at UFC 296 in December.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
UFC

Four more fighters removed from the UFC’s active roster

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Four more fighters have been removed from the UFC’s roster, including the legendary Korean Zombie.

BJ Penn
UFC

BJ Penn believes if he didn't run for Governor he still would've continued to fight: "The Governor run pulled me out"

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

BJ Penn knows firsthand how hard it is for fighters to walk away from the sport.