Illegal streaming platform rips UFC’s Dana White after recent threats: “Pay the fighters more!”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

A top pirate streaming service has issued a series of responses to UFC CEO Dana White’s remarks about potentially taking legal action against streaming platforms.

Dana White

White and the UFC are days away from one of the biggest events in promotional history at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere. The card marks the first major sporting event held at the venue; an event focused on promoting the history of Mexican combat sports.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, White used part of a post-fight press conference to tout the UFC’s ability to combat piracy. He has a history of declaring victories against illegal streamers and taking hands-on action.

Despite White’s threats to prosecute streamers ahead of UFC 307, Streameast called the UFC headman’s bluff.

Streameast to Dana White: “Come and get it!”

It didn’t take long for Streameast to respond to White’s fiery remarks.

“Come and get it then Dana,” Streameast replied to White.

“He’s desperate,” the platform tweeted. “Making up lies praying it scares away a few hundred people from clicking the link.”

“There’s a difference between free and affordable,” the platform tweeted. “Make Dana White’s net worth being over a half billion yet his employees have to pay for medical out of their own pockets make sense.”

The platform then linked fighter pay to White’s threats.

“It’s time for him to pay the fans back and fighters more,” Streameast tweeted in response to White.

As of this writing, White hasn’t responded to the platform’s tweets, which remain online on X.

White’s piracy comments come amidst the UFC’s ongoing negotiations with ESPN on a new broadcasting contract. The UFC and ESPN began their broadcasting partnership in 2018.

Streameast has been a go-to destination for UFC fans to stream events and fights for free. But, White could potentially play a role in dismantling piracy platforms in the coming months.

