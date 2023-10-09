Scott Coker reacts to UFC CEO Dana White’s comments about potential Bellator sale
Bellator president Scott Coker has given his thoughts on some of the remarks made recently by UFC president Dana White.
Last weekend, Bellator 300 took place as the promotion celebrated a landmark event with a parade of high-profile fights. However, while it was a great evening for the company and Scott Coker, we still saw plenty of questions being asked about their immediate future. It’s been reported for a while now that Bellator could be on the verge of being sold, with PFL supposedly being one of the frontrunners in that race.
This has prompted some to talk to Dana White on the matter. He’s had some good and bad things to say in equal measure, and it appears as if Scott Coker has been listening.
When questioned on the matter, he had the following to say.
Coker responds to White
“We have a great company, and when you’re talking about clear No. 2 in the space, no one has the fighters we have other than the UFC,” Coker replied. “So when I think about negative comments from other promoters, I’m not really impacted by that…I’m focused on what we’re doing and not any outside disservice.”
Quotes via MMA News
While there are negative remarks that can be pointed out, Dana has also admitted that Bellator continuing on in the MMA game would be a positive thing. Either way, though, it doesn’t seem as if we’re going to get clarity on this anytime soon.
