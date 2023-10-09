Thanh Le satisfied with submission victory at ONE Fight Night 15: “It really feels good to rip a limb off”

Thanh Le left fans in Bangkok, Thailand, in awe by capturing the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Title.

It only took a little over a minute for him to submit Ilya Freymanov with a painful heel hook in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this past Friday, October 6.

For many, opting to take a different path to triumph came as a surprise, given his reputation as a striker.

Nevertheless, Le expressed contentment with his victory, emphasizing that it was not just about winning, but how he accomplished it.

“I still like hitting people, it’s a really good feeling. It comes from my roots and my taekwondo background. But man, it really feels good to rip a limb off,” he said.

“Obviously, my heart goes out to Ilya. I hope he heals quickly and gets back in there and knocks a bunch of people out. But personally and selfishly, that s**t felt good, too.”

Le had hoped to deliver a performance befitting the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. However, destiny had a different plan, and he achieved victory through a submission.

“[I] probably would’ve loved to get a knockout, but I’m glad I was in Lumpinee and then able to get a submission and show them a little something they’re not used to seeing maybe in this stadium. So, that was cool,” he said.

“Hopefully, I can open their eyes up to jiu-jitsu and how awesome that is and how cool it is even from somebody who’s not the best in the world at it.”