Joe Pyfer not happy with his overall showing at UFC Vegas 80: “The performance was dogsh*t”
UFC fighter Joe Pyfer has admitted that he wasn’t happy with his overall performance at UFC Vegas 80.
Ever since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Joe Pyfer has been making a real name for himself. He’s unbeaten inside the Octagon and in his outing last weekend, he went head to head with Abdul Razak Alhassan in what was a pretty intriguing bout on paper. The two traded blows back and forth but eventually, Pyfer secured the win, and he did so with a nasty arm triangle choke in the second round.
RELATED: UFC VEGAS 80 RESULTS: JOE PYFER STOPS ABDUL RAZAK ALHASSAN IN ROUND 2 (VIDEO)
Now, it’s time for him to focus on moving towards something bigger – but not before he critiques his winning performance.
Pyfer’s honest review
“The performance was dogsh*t. The victory was amazing,” Pyfer said. “Mental strength was weak this week. It was good, man. It was good. I feel really good. I don’t feel surprised. I told you I was better than him everywhere. I told everybody that and I was. I was better than him everywhere. I think I pretty much dominated except when he kicked me in the calf and it hit my frickin nerve.”
“I tried to relax, but I couldn’t,” Pyfer said. “I was nervous. You know, I respected this man. And I worked my ass off. I had an up-and-down (camp). I had MRSA. I split my toes open. I was sick. I had everything go wrong go wrong. It kept interrupting me for like a week at a time. I think that was just anxiety and nerves and then on top of it dealing with… I can’t even say the co-main slot because it didn’t bother me… but I was just dealing with a guy who I thought disrespected me.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Joe Pyfer? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Joe Pyfer UFC