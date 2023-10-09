Joe Pyfer not happy with his overall showing at UFC Vegas 80: “The performance was dogsh*t”

UFC fighter Joe Pyfer has admitted that he wasn’t happy with his overall performance at UFC Vegas 80.

Ever since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Joe Pyfer has been making a real name for himself. He’s unbeaten inside the Octagon and in his outing last weekend, he went head to head with Abdul Razak Alhassan in what was a pretty intriguing bout on paper. The two traded blows back and forth but eventually, Pyfer secured the win, and he did so with a nasty arm triangle choke in the second round.

Now, it’s time for him to focus on moving towards something bigger – but not before he critiques his winning performance.