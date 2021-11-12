Badou Jack responds after Dana White claims a UFC prelim fighter is making ten times more than him

Badou Jack has responded after UFC President Dana White claimed that one of his prelim fighters was making ten times more than him.

During a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, the UFC boss spoke about fighter pay in combat sports. At one point White referenced pro boxer Badou Jack, suggesting that ‘The Ripper’ was making just $75,000 for his upcoming boxing match, this despite being a former champion.

Dana White continued by insinuating that he recently paid one of his prelim fighters $750k for their fight under the UFC banner.

“You know this kid (Badou) Jack, former world champion. He’s fighting this weekend in the middle east, and he’s making $75k, okay? A guy who’s on the prelims, never been a world champion, and I won’t mention his name, is making $750,000,” White said.

Jack (24-3-3) clearly caught word of the comments made by the UFC President, as he proceeded to take to Twitter with the following rebuttal.

Lmao @danawhite I would never fight for that type of money ever in my life. Not sure who told you these lies 😂😂🤷🏾‍♂️. That won’t even cover my training camp. But thanks for the free promotion https://t.co/UUSDtU8hTd — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) November 11, 2021

“Lmao @danawhite. I would never fight for that type of money ever in my life. Not sure who told you these lies. That won’t even cover my training camp. But thanks for the free promotion.” – The former boxing champion wrote.

Badou Jack is slated to return to the squared circle later this month in Abu Dhabi for a light heavyweight bout with Johnny Muller. ‘The Ripper’ will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, having earned victories over Blake McKernan and Dervin Colina in his most recent efforts.

Back to Dana White’s comments about paying a prelim fighter $750k. One would have to assume the UFC boss was referencing former heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem, who competed on the UFC 225 prelims in his fight with Curtis Blaydes.

