Pros react after Manon Fiorot defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris

By Chris Taylor - September 2, 2023

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight matchup between Rose Namajunas and Manon Fiorot.

Manon Fiorot, Rose Namajunas, UFC, UFC Paris

Namajunas (12-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the strawweight title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in May of 2022. Prior that setback, ‘Thug’ was on a three-fight winning streak, which included back-to-back victories over reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA) entered the Octagon this afternoon sporting a ten-fight win streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Chookagian in October of last year. ‘The Beast’ had gone a perfect 5-0 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner ahead of today’s contest.

Today’s UFC Paris main event proved to be a closely contested back and forth affair. Rose Namajunas attempts to get the fight to the floor on numerous occasions, but Manon Fiorot did a great job of keeping the fight standing for the majority of the fifteen-minute contest. While both fighters landed some big shots, it was Manon who got off the better volume. With that, Fiorot pulled off an impressive unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Paris Results: Manon Fiorot def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs. Fiorot’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Manon Fiorot defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris:

Who would you like to see Manon Fiorot fight next following her victory over Rose Namajunas this afternoon in France?

