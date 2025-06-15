UFC Atlanta Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Miranda Maverick (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the women’s flyweight co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick.

Namajunas (14-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield in her most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Edmonton this past November. Prior to that setback, ‘Thug’ had reeled off back-to-back wins over Tracey Cortes and Amanda Ribas respectively.

Meanwhile, Miranda Maverick (15-6 MMA) enters this evening’s co-headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jamey-Lyn Horth this past December in Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old has gone 6-1 over her past seven Octagon appearances overall, with her lone loss in that time coming against streaking contender Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Round one of the UFC Atlanta co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas is looking to establish her jab early. She lands a nice one. Miranda Maverick answers with one of her own and then a low kick. ‘Thug’ with a left hook over the top. She steps into the pocket and connects with a nice 1-2. Maverick with a left hook that causes Rose to slip. The former strawweight champion resets and gets back to her jab. Miranda just misses with a spinning back fist attempt. Rose Namajunas shoots in for a takedown. She presses her opponent against the cage but can’t bring the fight down to the floor. Back to range and now it is Maverick who comes forward with a late combination. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Atlanta co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas lands a nice 1-2 to start things off. Miranda Maverick looks to close the distance, but ‘Thug’ comes up with a timely double leg takedown and takes the fight to the canvas. Rose is working from Miranda’s full guard to start. The former UFC champ is looking to advance, but Maverick is doing a good job so far. A scramble ensues and now Namajunas is partially on Maverick’s back. Miranda looks to stand, but Rose drags her down and continues to maintain good position. Rose Namajunas is looking to take the back now. She locks in a choke with one minute remaining in the round. She only has one hook in and somehow Maverick breaks free and then takes the top and locks up an arm triangle. That was some transition. Rose somehow survives but now gives up her back. Miranda Maverick with some good shots to close out round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Atlanta co-headliner begins and this could be anyone’s fight. Rose Namajunas comes forward with a right. Miranda Maverick ducks the punch and then forces the clinch. She pushes ‘Thug’ against the cage and begins working some knees to the thigh. Rose breaks free and then immediately comes forward with a punch. Maverick goes down in a heap. Namajunas jumps on her with hammer fists. Miranda is defending but the former UFC champ is in side control now. Just over two minutes remain in the fight. A scramble ensues. Maverick almost winds up on top, but Rose is able to reverse. After another scramble Namajunas is now in full guard. Both ladies swing shots for the final ten seconds on the floor. We go to the judges.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Rose Namajunas def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

