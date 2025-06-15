UFC Atlanta Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Miranda Maverick (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the women’s flyweight co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick.

Rose Namajunas takes on Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Namajunas (14-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield in her most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Edmonton this past November. Prior to that setback, ‘Thug’ had reeled off back-to-back wins over Tracey Cortes and Amanda Ribas respectively.

Meanwhile, Miranda Maverick (15-6 MMA) enters this evening’s co-headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jamey-Lyn Horth this past December in Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old has gone 6-1 over her past seven Octagon appearances overall, with her lone loss in that time coming against streaking contender Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Round one of the UFC Atlanta co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas is looking to establish her jab early. She lands a nice one. Miranda Maverick answers with one of her own and then a low kick. ‘Thug’ with a left hook over the top. She steps into the pocket and connects with a nice 1-2. Maverick with a left hook that causes Rose to slip. The former strawweight champion resets and gets back to her jab. Miranda just misses with a spinning back fist attempt. Rose Namajunas shoots in for a takedown. She presses her opponent against the cage but can’t bring the fight down to the floor. Back to range and now it is Maverick who comes forward with a late combination. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Atlanta co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas lands a nice 1-2 to start things off. Miranda Maverick looks to close the distance, but ‘Thug’ comes up with a timely double leg takedown and takes the fight to the canvas. Rose is working from Miranda’s full guard to start. The former UFC champ is looking to advance, but Maverick is doing a good job so far. A scramble ensues and now Namajunas is partially on Maverick’s back. Miranda looks to stand, but Rose drags her down and continues to maintain good position. Rose Namajunas is looking to take the back now. She locks in a choke with one minute remaining in the round. She only has one hook in and somehow Maverick breaks free and then takes the top and locks up an arm triangle. That was some transition. Rose somehow survives but now gives up her back. Miranda Maverick with some good shots to close out round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Atlanta co-headliner begins and this could be anyone’s fight. Rose Namajunas comes forward with a right. Miranda Maverick ducks the punch and then forces the clinch. She pushes ‘Thug’ against the cage and begins working some knees to the thigh. Rose breaks free and then immediately comes forward with a punch. Maverick goes down in a heap. Namajunas jumps on her with hammer fists. Miranda is defending but the former UFC champ is in side control now. Just over two minutes remain in the fight. A scramble ensues. Maverick almost winds up on top, but Rose is able to reverse. After another scramble Namajunas is now in full guard. Both ladies swing shots for the final ten seconds on the floor. We go to the judges.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Rose Namajunas def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Namajunas fight next following her victory over Maverick this evening in Georgia?

Related

Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC Atlanta Results: Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Andre Petroski

Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025
Cody Garbrandt, UFC Atlanta, Raoni Barcelos, Pros react, UFC
Raoni Barcelos

Pros react after Raoni Barcelos defeats Cody Garbrandt at UFC Atlanta

Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Atlanta main card lineup featured a men’s bantamweight bout between former division champion Cody Garbrandt and Raoni Barcelos.

Raoni Barcelos

UFC Atlanta Results: Raoni Barcelos defeats Cody Garbrandt (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Raoni Barcelos.

Rodolfo Bellato, Paul Craig, UFC Atlanta, Results, UFC
Rodolfo Bellato

UFC Atlanta Results: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig ends in a no-contest (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the featured prelim between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato.

Michael Chiesa
Michael Chiesa

UFC Atlanta Results: Michael Chiesa defeats Court McGee

Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Court McGee.

UFC Atlanta, Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley, Results, UFC

UFC Atlanta: 'Usman vs. Buckley' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025
Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria sends a message to Charles Oliveira in new training footage

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has sent a message to Charles Oliveira in new training footage as their UFC 317 collision draws nearer.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski gives his thoughts on Jon Jones as UFC heavyweight champion

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the ongoing UFC heavyweight championship reign of Jon Jones.

Charles Oliveira UFC 309
Ilia Topuria

Michael Bisping issues warning regarding Charles Oliveira's style vs Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has issued a warning regarding Charles Oliveira’s style when he faces Ilia Topuria.

Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes
Jon Jones

Curtis Blaydes doesn't believe Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has given his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall and whether or not it’ll happen.