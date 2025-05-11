UFC 315 Bonus Report: Jasmine Jasudavicius one of four POTN winners

By Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returned to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 pay-per-view event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC 315, Bonus, UFC

The fight card was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. The contest proved to be a coming out party for Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian standout was able to get the better of Belal Muhammad in the striking throughout the majority of the contest, this while stuffing most of the takedowns that came his way. Even when ‘JDM’ got taken down, it never took him long to return to his feet. After a chaotic fifth and final round it was clear that Jack had done enough to hear the words he’s longer for, “And NEW!”.

UFC 315 was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot. The highly anticipated matchup resulted in another solid showing for ‘The Bullet’. After a strong opening round for Valentina, it appeared that Manon Fiorot did enough to win both rounds 2 and 3. However, Shevchenko came back strong in round four and dropped the challenger with a right. While round five was close, Shevchenko seemed to do the better damage and ultimately won the decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC 315, Results, Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, Valentina Shevchenko

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 315 main event. ‘JDM’ ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Jasmine Jasudavicius earned an extra $50k for her first-round submission victory over Jessica Andrade (see that here).

Performance of the night: Marc-Andre Barriault pocketed an extra $50k for his brutal first-round knockout victory over Bruno Silva (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 315 event in Montreal? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jasmine Jasudavicius UFC UFC 315

Related

Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, UFC 315, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Results, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot, UFC 315, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Manon Fiorot (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Pros react after Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 main card featured the return of MMA legend Jose Aldo who squared off with streaking Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi.

Aiemann Zahabi, Jose Aldo, UFC 315, Results, UFC
Jose Aldo

UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the featherweight contest between Jose Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi.

Benoit Saint Denis

UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Kyle Prepolec (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025
UFC 315, Results, Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, Valentina Shevchenko
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315: 'Muhammad vs. Maddalena' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returns to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena.

Rory-MacDonald
UFC

Rory MacDonald reveals he doesn't have "intensity" anymore for possible UFC return

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has admitted that he doesn’t have the intensity or desire necessary to return to the sport.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones reveals some of his post-retirement plans

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has spoken candidly about some of his post-mixed martial arts retirement plans.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, MMA
UFC

Georges St-Pierre reveals he's open to having a role in UFC 315 main event

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has revealed that he would be willing to put the belt on the winner of the UFC 315 main event.