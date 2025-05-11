UFC 315 Bonus Report: Jasmine Jasudavicius one of four POTN winners

The Octagon returned to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 pay-per-view event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. The contest proved to be a coming out party for Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian standout was able to get the better of Belal Muhammad in the striking throughout the majority of the contest, this while stuffing most of the takedowns that came his way. Even when ‘JDM’ got taken down, it never took him long to return to his feet. After a chaotic fifth and final round it was clear that Jack had done enough to hear the words he’s longer for, “And NEW!”.

UFC 315 was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot. The highly anticipated matchup resulted in another solid showing for ‘The Bullet’. After a strong opening round for Valentina, it appeared that Manon Fiorot did enough to win both rounds 2 and 3. However, Shevchenko came back strong in round four and dropped the challenger with a right. While round five was close, Shevchenko seemed to do the better damage and ultimately won the decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 315 main event. ‘JDM’ ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Jasmine Jasudavicius earned an extra $50k for her first-round submission victory over Jessica Andrade (see that here).

Performance of the night: Marc-Andre Barriault pocketed an extra $50k for his brutal first-round knockout victory over Bruno Silva (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 315 event in Montreal? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!