UFC Atlanta Results: Kamaru Usman defeats Joaquin Buckley (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the welterweight main event between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley.

Usman (20-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former welterweight kingpin was most previously seen in action in October of 2023, where he suffered a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ earned his most recent victory in November of 2021, when he successfully defended the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (21-6 MMA) enters this evening’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak. ‘New Mansa’ was last seen in action this past December, where he scored a TKO victory over former interim title holder Colby Covington. A win tonight could put the streaking 31-year-old right into title contention.

Round one of the UFC Atlanta main event begins and there was no touch of gloves for this one. Kamaru Usman quickly get inside and is able to take ‘New Mansa’ down to the canvas. He drags him out and establishes full guard position on top. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ moves to half guard. He works in some short punches and elbows. Joaquin Buckley looks to scramble up to his feet, but Usman won’t let him. The former champion is back in full guard and working some short strikes. The former champ with some good elbows. He moves to half guard and begins landing some left hands and hammer fists. Buckley appears to be bleeding now. Kamaru Usman continues to work and keep the referee out of this. Another big elbow. Hard punches to close out the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Atlanta main event begins and Joaquin Buckley comes forward with a low kick and then a left hand that misses the mark. ‘New Mansa’ with another combination. Those were big shots, but nothing connected flush. Kamaru Usman with a kick. He feints a takedown and then lands a kick. A nice kick to the body by Buckley in return. He leaps into the pocket with a 3-punch combination, but Usman avoids. Kamaru with a straight right. He dives on a double leg takedown and gets it. Three minutes remain in the second round. Kamaru Usman with some good ground and pound. He passes to half guard and begins working in some elbows. Joaquin Buckley is busted up and bleeding. Usman moves to full mount. He’s mauling ‘New Mansa’. The horn sounds to end round two.

Kamaru Usman takes down Joaquin Buckley in Round 2. Total domination from Usman in the first two rounds.#UFCFightNight #Usman #Buckley #UFC pic.twitter.com/NAV33C6yRZ — Bruno E. (@BrunoErtzz) June 15, 2025

Round three of the UFC Atlanta headliner begins and Joaquin Buckley lands a body kick. He is trying to get some combinations put together. So far, Kamaru Usman has done a good job of avoiding anything significant. Buckley with a big right over the top. Usman shoots in and lands a single leg takedown. He needed that. Usman quickly moves into half guard. More good punches and elbows from the former champ. ‘New Mansa’ looks to scramble up to his feet. However, Kamaru Usman is wise to it and drags him right back down. Left hands from Usman. A couple of big elbows to close out the round.

KAMARU USMAN MAKING A STATEMENT WITH A DOMINANT ROUND 1. #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/e2CgnouCHV — Knuckroll (@knuckroll) June 15, 2025

Round four of the UFC Atlanta main event begins and Joaquin Buckley partially connects with a high kick and then leaps into the pocket with some hard hooks. ‘New Mansa’ goes to the body with a side kick. Kamaru Usman is being patient as he knows he is way up on the scorecards. Buckley still appears to have some heat on his punches and he throws out another combination. Kamaru Usman feints with a takedown and lands a nice right hand behind it. Joaquin Buckley with a nice left hook. Usman shakes that off and lands a left of his own. Another good hook from ‘New Mansa’. The former welterweight champion shoots for a takedown. He presses Buckley against the cage and then picks him up and puts him down on the canvas. Good ground and pound by Usman to close out round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Atlanta headliner begins and Joaquin Buckley comes out swinging hard leather. He partially connects with a looping hook. Kamaru Usman looks to fire back but is unable to connect with his counter. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ shoots in for a takedown. This time Buckley stuffs it. Another takedown attempt, but once again ‘New Mansa’ defends. Usman with a crisp jab up the middle. Buckley answers with a left hook that connects. Usman with a single leg. He moves for a double. He gets it briefly, but Joaquin Buckley breaks free and lands a big punch. Buckley misses with a wild uppercut. Two minutes remain in the fight. Usman tries to shoot. He doesn’t get the takedown but is able to press Buckley against the cage. 90-second remain. ‘New Mansa’ with some big hooks. He lands a hard left. Kamaru Usman answers with a good jab. 30 seconds left now. Buckley with a big uppercut and then a left hook. Usman is stunned. Buckley needs the homerun. He won’t get it.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Kamaru Usman def. Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Usman fight next following his victory over Buckley this evening in Georgia?