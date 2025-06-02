Maycee Barber issues statement, responds to Erin Blanchfield: “My life is not messy this is just a bad hand”

Maycee Barber has issued a statement and responded to Erin Blanchfield following last night’s UFC Vegas 107 main event cancellation.

Barber (14-2 MMA) and Blanchfield (13-2 MMA) were expected to collide in a high stakes five-round main event yesterday evening at the UFC Apex. Unfortunately, the bout was cancelled at the last second after it was revealed that ‘The Future’ had suffered a seizure backstage and was no longer medically cleared to compete.

The bout was supposed to serve as Maycee Barber’s long-awaited return to the Octagon, as she had not competed for the past 14 months due to ongoing health issues. While things seemed to be going smooth with her training camp for the Blanchfield fight, Barber hit a snag in her comeback efforts on Friday morning when she failed to make the flyweight limit of 126lbs. Obviously, things got significantly worse for the young flyweight standout Saturday evening.

Despite the news of Maycee Barber’s health incident, Erin Blanchfield was anything but sympathetic when responding in the immediate aftermath of the last-second cancellation.

“I think it’s pretty crazy. Pretty unprofessional. Yea, I wouldn’t want (to be booked) to fight her again. I was told she had a seizure in the locker room. I don’t know how or why exactly that was caused. But yea, that’s what I was told. I mean when she missed weight yesterday, I definitely thought that was strange. I mean I didn’t care I was going to take her money and then take her win money regardless. She (Maycee Barber) needs to look at another division. She needs to fix her life. She needs to just fix herself. I think she’s a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life.”

Today, Maycee Barber took to her official Instagram page and provided the following photos and statement, this while also issuing a response to the comments made by Erin Blanchfield.

“Not what I had planned for a Sunday post. Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support I owe an apology to UFC, Mick Maynard, Dana White, Sean Shelby and Erin Blanchfield. ** PS my life is not messy this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back 🤍”

Hopefully Mayce Barber will be able to bounce back from this and make a full recovery. Wishing her all the best!