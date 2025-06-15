UFC Atlanta Results: Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Andre Petroski

By Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Petroski.

Edmen Shahbazyan

Shahbazyan (15-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over Dylan Budka this past February. ‘The Golden Boy’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Andre Petroski (13-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a 3-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rodolfo Vieira. Like his opponent, Petroski has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this UFC Atlanta middleweight matchup begins and Andre Petroski is looking to find a way inside early. Edmen Shahbazyan with a jab and then a left hook. A bit of a feeling out process here. Both men appear to be tentative early on. Shahbazyan is looking to establish his jab. He lands a good one and then follows up with a nice front kick to the body. Petroski having trouble getting any offense going just yet. Another jab from Edmen and then horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC Atlanta main card scrap begins and Edmen Shahbazyan comes forward aggressively. He lands a 1-2. A low kick now. Andre Petroski responds with a good counter punch. Edmen with another low kick. Petroski answers with a weak one of his own. Shahbazyan winds up on a pair of hard strikes, but neither connects. An accidental eye poke creates a brief pause in the action. We restart and Petroski lands a nice right over the top. Edmen Shahbazyan is putting together combinations, which is allowing him to keep the momentum. Andre Petroski shoots in and scores a takedown. Edmen quickly scrambles back up to his feet and we are back to standing at distance. Shahbazyan with a nice low kick. He lands another. Under a minute remains in round two. Edmen swings and misses with a head kick attempt. He lands a left hook and then rips the body. Petroski gets on his bike to try and avoid any more shots before the horn. He does, and we go to round three.

The third and final round of this middleweight bout begins and Edmen Shahbazyan looks to come forward quickly. An accidental clash of heads forces a brief pause in the action. We restart and Edmen lands a nice right. He follows that up with a good 1-2. Andre Petroski shoots for a takedown. He gets it for a second, but Shahbazyan quickly gets up and breaks free from the hold. A right hand from Edmen. Andre attempts to reply with a 1-2, but neither punch lands. The middleweights trade low kicks. Both men attempt to throw hooks, but neither connect with their shots. Shahbazyan with a hard kick to the body and Andre goes down. Edmen follows him to the floor and lands some punches. He stands up and tells Petroski to do the same. Two minutes remain in the fight. Andre Petroski looks for a single leg. He gets in pretty deep, but Edmen Shahbazyan ultimately shakes him off. A low kick from Andre. That is answered by a head kick and then a low kick from Edmen.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Andre Petroski by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Shahbazyan fight next following his victory over Petroski this evening in Georgia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

