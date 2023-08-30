Rose Namajunas reflects on horrific rematch with Carla Esparza: “One of the most boring fights ever”

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has reflected on her loss to Carla Esparza.

‘Thug Rose’ is slated to return to the cage in the co-main event of UFC France this Saturday. There, Rose Namajunas is expected to face Manon Fiorot in her first fight up at flyweight. For the former champion, the fight will be her first in over a year, since her UFC 274 rematch with Carla Esparza.

In the co-main event of that pay-per-view offering last May, the two women’s strawweight contenders went head-to-head. Well, that was what was supposed to happen. Instead, Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza barely touched one another in their five-round championship bout.

In the end, ‘Cookie Monster’ got the nod by split decision, having scored a few brief takedowns. That was seemingly enough to get the win, as very little happened in the fight. Over a year on from the rematch with Carla Esparza, Rose Namajunas called the bout one of the most boring ever, at UFC France media day.

“That was definitely one of the most boring fights ever,” Rose Namajunas stated when asked about her thoughts on her rematch with Carla Esparza at UFC France media day. “I don’t know. I guess being the fighter, it feels a little bit different because it’s not just a sport for me. It’s an art, and when someone critiques your art, you get a little emotional about it.”

She continued, “But ultimately it’s fair to say what they had to say. It was really, nothing really happened. I just, I was kind of in my feelings [after the loss] because there’s always this unspoken thing. Like the challenger has to take it to get it right, but eh. It’s my fault.”

What do you make of these comments from Rose Namajunas? What did you make of her rematch with Carla Esparza last year?