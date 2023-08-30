Daniel Cormier laughs off Sean O’Malley’s new ‘CHAMP’ tattoo: “We all know who you are!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t a huge fan of Sean O’Malley’s latest tattoo.

Daniel Cormier and Sean O'Malley

‘Sugar’ returned to the cage earlier this month in the main event of UFC 292. There, Sean O’Malley received the first title shot of his career, facing bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. For his part, ‘The Funk Master’ last defeated Henry Cejudo in May, and was looking for his fourth title defense.

Instead, Sean O’Malley shook up the world with a second-round knockout win. With Daniel Cormier and others on commentary, it felt like a crowning moment for the bantamweight star. Days later, he celebrated the title win by getting ‘CHAMP’ tattoed on the side of his face.

While an impressive win, Daniel Cormier can’t exactly get on board with the ink. ‘DC’ discussed the subject during a recent edition of his podcast alongside Ryan Clark. Reacting to the tattoo, the commentator admitted that as a 44-year-old man, he’s not exactly the target audience.

Derrick Lewis

“You’ve got to grow old with those tattoos!” Daniel Cormier joked on the DC and RC podcast reacting to Sean O’Malley’s latest ‘CHAMP’ tattoo after UFC 292. “Those tattoos don’t go anywhere, you have them for the rest of your life. So, when you’re 70 years old, you got a ‘Sugar’ with a ‘Champion’ on the top of your eyelid. So no, I tap out man.”

He continued, “Look, the kids probably love it because the kids love everything that Sean O’Malley does. But as a 44-year-old man, I’m out on him winning that championship belt and tattooing it on his forehead. We all know who you are! We all know you’re the ‘Sugar’ show and the champion.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments? Were you a fan of Sean O’Malley’s latest tattoo?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Sean O'Malley UFC

