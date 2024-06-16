Rose Namajunas looks back on bad interaction with Maycee Barber’s father: “That’s not cool”

By Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Rose Namajunas doesn’t have any personal issues with Maycee Barber, but her father is another story.

Rose Namajunas

Namajunas and Barber are scheduled to collide in the main event of UFC Denver on July 13. While Barber has never been shy when it comes to her confidence, Namajunas actually respects that aspect of her upcoming opponent.

What she doesn’t appreciate is how Barber’s father and coach, Bucky, interacted with her.

RELATED: MAYCEE BARBER VS. ROSE NAMAJUNAS SET TO HEADLINE UFC DENVER ON JULY 13

Rose Namajunas Recalls Negative Interaction with Maycee Barber’s Father

During an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Namajunas reflected on the encounter she had with Bucky Barber and why it left a sour taste in her mouth.

“He was just yelling in my face saying that, ‘We’re coming for you,’” Namajunas recalled. “It’s like, ‘Hey, chill out man.’ I don’t have a dad in my life so I’m going to have to get some other people. Because if we’re going to gang up on me then I’ve got to get a gang up, too.

“(It was) after a fight. I’m sure emotions were high but I personally was like, ‘That was uncalled for on his part.’ To me it’s like, if my corner starts attacking my opponent, then the opponent’s corner has the right. We’re all fighting now. To me that’s the etiquette. It should be just between the fighter and the fighter. I know that if you’re a parent you might have a little more emotion involved, but you’ve got to control yourself. That’s not cool.”

We’ll see if cooler heads prevail once the dust has settled on Namajunas vs. Barber this summer. A win for Namajunas could put her right back in the title hunt. A win for Barber would also be significant, as Rose is a former two-time UFC titleholder.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Maycee Barber Rose Namajunas UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to improve cornerman work: “He needs to master the corner"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024
Dana White, Aidan White
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 93 Bonus Report: Four fighters take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.

UFC Vegas 93, UFC, Results, Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303: "The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly"

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Conor McGregor has issued a statement after being forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Brady Hiestand
UFC

Brady Hiestand says he and Garrett Armfield agreed to fight each other while in the sauna

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2024

Brady Hiestand is eager to fight again after being off for over a year.

Ariel Helwani, Michael Bisping

Ariel Helwani explodes at "Boot licker" Michael Bisping over criticism of UFC 303 reporting

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024
Anthony Smith, Carlos Ulberg
Carlos Ulberg

Anthony Smith breaks down short-notice fight vs. Carlos Ulberg, says Ulberg "can't compete" against top contenders

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith feels Carlos Ulberg doesn’t have the skill set to give him any stress inside the Octagon.

Colby Covington, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington viciously mocks Michael Chandler after UFC 303 cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington didn’t hesitate to tease Michael Chandler after the UFC 303 fight cancelation.

Michael Chandler and Max Holloway
Michael Chandler

REPORT | Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler was discussed before settling on new UFC 303 main event

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2024

The UFC 303 main event could’ve been a welterweight bout between Max Holloway and Michael Chandler.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Brian Ortega

Diego Lopes believes win over Brian Ortega at UFC 303 will lead to a title shot: "There's no doubt"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes believes that he will fight for gold with a win over Brian Ortega.