Rose Namajunas looks back on bad interaction with Maycee Barber’s father: “That’s not cool”

Rose Namajunas Recalls Negative Interaction with Maycee Barber’s Father

During an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Namajunas reflected on the encounter she had with Bucky Barber and why it left a sour taste in her mouth.

“He was just yelling in my face saying that, ‘We’re coming for you,’” Namajunas recalled. “It’s like, ‘Hey, chill out man.’ I don’t have a dad in my life so I’m going to have to get some other people. Because if we’re going to gang up on me then I’ve got to get a gang up, too.

“(It was) after a fight. I’m sure emotions were high but I personally was like, ‘That was uncalled for on his part.’ To me it’s like, if my corner starts attacking my opponent, then the opponent’s corner has the right. We’re all fighting now. To me that’s the etiquette. It should be just between the fighter and the fighter. I know that if you’re a parent you might have a little more emotion involved, but you’ve got to control yourself. That’s not cool.”

We’ll see if cooler heads prevail once the dust has settled on Namajunas vs. Barber this summer. A win for Namajunas could put her right back in the title hunt. A win for Barber would also be significant, as Rose is a former two-time UFC titleholder.