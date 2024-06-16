Dana White pleased with how UFC booked replacement fights for major events: “It’s the business, man”

Dana White Talks Recent UFC Fight Changes

During a chat with Sports Business Journal, Dana White discussed having to pivot once again with UFC 303 and UFC Saudi Arabia, both events taking place this month. The UFC boss is pleased with how the circumstances were handled (via Bloody Elbow).

“You know what I mean? It’s f***ing days away, so for us to put in this guy Ikram Aliskerov who is 15-1, he’s Muslim and his only loss is to Khamzat Chimaev, and everyone in the division said no to fighting him except Robert Whittaker? I’m very happy [with the quality of the replacement fights].”

White still won’t get into the McGregor injury too much, but he isn’t in disarray over losing out on the massive fight to end June.

“It’s the business, man.

“This is the way it goes. And from here on I’m not going to talk about it until when he’s healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out.”

White has seen his share of fight cancellations throughout the years. He and the UFC team are no strangers to putting together quality fights at the last minute. We’ll see how it all pans out by the end of the month.