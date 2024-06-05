Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas set to headline UFC Denver on July 13

By Harry Kettle - June 5, 2024

The UFC has officially announced that Maycee Barber vs Rose Namajunas will headline their return to Denver, Colorado.

Maycee Barber vs Rose Namajunas

For the longest time now, Maycee Barber has been a rising prospect at flyweight. In equal measure, Rose Namajunas has been one of the biggest names in women’s mixed martial arts. Both have achieved some big things in the sport already, but of course, Namajunas is the one who has really put herself on the map with two major upset title wins.

RELATED: Maycee Barber responds to callout from former UFC champion Rose Namajunas: “I’d be fighting backwards”

As for Barber, she’s still on the hunt for her first UFC title. While she previously didn’t sound overly interested in the prospect of battling ‘Thug Rose’, she knows the kind of impact a win over her could have. Who knows, if she manages to pick up the victory here, there’s an excellent chance she’ll fight for the title in her next outing. For Namajunas, the same could very much be true.

Now, we have confirmation from the promotion that this showdown will take place on July 13 when the UFC returns to Denver.

Barber vs Namajunas confirmed

“Returning to Denver with title implications. @MayceeBarber vs @RoseNamajunas headlines #UFCDenver”

Barber has been on a tear as of late with six straight wins to her name. This will also serve as the first time she’s ever headlined an event. Namajunas, meanwhile, defeated Amanda Ribas earlier this year to break a two-fight losing streak.

It’s clear to see just how substantial this fight is going to be for the flyweight division. If both women fight to their full potential, we could be in for something special in Colorado.

Are you excited to see this fight? Who do you believe is the favorite to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Maycee Barber Rose Namajunas UFC

Related

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier plans to "re-open some eyes" with his performance against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024
Nate Diaz and Zach Bryan
UFC

WATCH | Nate Diaz joins singer Zach Bryan on stage during his concert in LA

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz went on stage with singer Zach Bryan during his concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler shares cryptic message amidst UFC 303 drama: "If you're looking for me..."

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler made an eerie social media post on Tuesday amidst the uncertainty of his scheduled bout against Conor McGregor.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Russian businessman pays $95k tag for Charles Oliveira VIP experience

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

A Russian businessman paid a hefty price to watch former UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira’s upcoming training camp.

Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Luke Rockhold tells Dana White to bring him back to fight Sean Strickland after UFC 302: "Sign me up"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hoping to sign back on with the promotion to fight Sean Strickland.

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier believes Dustin Poirier's retirement comments could be leverage for higher pay: "I believe we will see him again"

Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024
Leon Edwards, Conor McGregor
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards responds to Conor McGregor's 'Loves a decision' barb, weighs in on UFC 303 uncertainty

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has hit back at Conor McGregor’s recent barbs about his tendency to fight the distance.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland makes plans clear following UFC 302 win over Paulo Costa: "Time to sit and wait for a title shot"

Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland plans to sit out following his win over Paulo Costa.

Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards reacts to Islam Makhachev's UFC 302 callout: "It's a massive fight!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Islam Makhachev’s intentions to move up for a dream opportunity to earn a second title.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

UFC reportedly has "sent out feelers" for potential UFC 303 replacements for McGregor-Chandler

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

The UFC has reportedly sent out feelers to find a potential replacement for the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.