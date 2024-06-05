Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas set to headline UFC Denver on July 13

The UFC has officially announced that Maycee Barber vs Rose Namajunas will headline their return to Denver, Colorado.

For the longest time now, Maycee Barber has been a rising prospect at flyweight. In equal measure, Rose Namajunas has been one of the biggest names in women’s mixed martial arts. Both have achieved some big things in the sport already, but of course, Namajunas is the one who has really put herself on the map with two major upset title wins.

As for Barber, she’s still on the hunt for her first UFC title. While she previously didn’t sound overly interested in the prospect of battling ‘Thug Rose’, she knows the kind of impact a win over her could have. Who knows, if she manages to pick up the victory here, there’s an excellent chance she’ll fight for the title in her next outing. For Namajunas, the same could very much be true.

Now, we have confirmation from the promotion that this showdown will take place on July 13 when the UFC returns to Denver.