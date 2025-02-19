Alexa Grasso set for flyweight return at UFC 315

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to make her return to the Octagon later this year at UFC 315.

Over the course of the last few years, Alexa Grasso’s career has been focused on one person – Valentina Shevchenko. She defeated her for the belt back at UFC 285, then retained the belt as a result of a draw six months later. Then, at UFC 306 in September, Shevchenko was finally able to reclaim the strap at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Ever since that defeat, many have wondered what’s next for Grasso. She’s still young, she’s hungry, and she’s easily one of the most talented fighters in the division. Now, as per the Ultimate Fighting Championship, we know when she’ll be making her long-awaited return to the cage.

At UFC 315 on May 10, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Alexa Grasso will go head to head with Natalia Silva.