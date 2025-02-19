Alexa Grasso set for flyweight return at UFC 315
Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to make her return to the Octagon later this year at UFC 315.
Over the course of the last few years, Alexa Grasso’s career has been focused on one person – Valentina Shevchenko. She defeated her for the belt back at UFC 285, then retained the belt as a result of a draw six months later. Then, at UFC 306 in September, Shevchenko was finally able to reclaim the strap at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
Ever since that defeat, many have wondered what’s next for Grasso. She’s still young, she’s hungry, and she’s easily one of the most talented fighters in the division. Now, as per the Ultimate Fighting Championship, we know when she’ll be making her long-awaited return to the cage.
At UFC 315 on May 10, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Alexa Grasso will go head to head with Natalia Silva.
Grasso’s big comeback
Since arriving in the UFC, Natalia Silva has been able to go 6-0 in the promotion. She’s got all the momentum in the world and in a fight like this, she has absolutely nothing to lose. Alexa Grasso, meanwhile, will want to avoid slipping further out of contention. It’s hard to stay motivated when you’ve already been to the top of the mountain, but given what we know about how talented she is, you’d have to imagine she’ll put her best foot forward.
What do you expect to happen when these two lock horns? Can you imagine a scenario in which Alexa Grasso becomes world champion again and if so, how long will it take her to get back there? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
