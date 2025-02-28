Valentina Shevchenko welcomes superfight with Zhang Weili following UFC 315: “Why not?”

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is down for a superfight against Zhang Weili.

‘Bullet’ recently signed a deal to return to the octagon in May at UFC 315. Returning for the first time since dominating Alexa Grasso in their trilogy bout last year, Valentina Shevchenko will meet the rising Manon Fiorot. ‘The Beast’ will enter her first title fight riding a 12-fight winning streak, last beating Erin Blanchfield in March.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the women’s flyweight champion discussed her next fight. During the interview, Valentina Shevchenko was asked about the possibility of facing Zhang Weili with a win over Fiorot. For her part, ‘Magnum’ is fresh off a return to the cage earlier this month, handing Tatiana Suarez a lopsided decision loss at UFC 312.

The Chinese champion publicly discussed a potential move up in weight ahead of that bout with Suarez. Well, if the UFC women’s strawweight champion decides to move up, that’s fine with Valentina Shevchenko. Speaking with MMA Junkie, ‘Bullet’ welcomed a fight against Zhang Weili.

Valentina Shevchenko interested in fight against Zhang Weili ahead of UFC 315

“You know, I’m open to all opportunities.” Valentina Shevchenko stated in the interview, when asked about fighting Zhang Weili. “Weili showed a lot of heart in her fight, and all the years with her performances. She shows she is a great fighter, and why not? It’s an amazing fight and I think, for all the fans, it would be exciting to see.”

She continued, “But, for me, as I say every time, it’s one step at a time. I’m not looking to jump in front of [anything], or anything like that. I’m focused on my next fight right now, and it’s going to be Manon. After we’re done with that and I step forward, my team will sit and see what is next for me.”

For what it’s worth, Dana White has approved a potential fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili. Following the strawweight’s win over Suarez earlier this month, the UFC CEO stated that he would absolutely make the superfight if she wanted.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you want to see Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili?