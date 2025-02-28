Valentina Shevchenko welcomes superfight with Zhang Weili following UFC 315: “Why not?”

By Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is down for a superfight against Zhang Weili.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko

‘Bullet’ recently signed a deal to return to the octagon in May at UFC 315. Returning for the first time since dominating Alexa Grasso in their trilogy bout last year, Valentina Shevchenko will meet the rising Manon Fiorot. ‘The Beast’ will enter her first title fight riding a 12-fight winning streak, last beating Erin Blanchfield in March.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the women’s flyweight champion discussed her next fight. During the interview, Valentina Shevchenko was asked about the possibility of facing Zhang Weili with a win over Fiorot. For her part, ‘Magnum’ is fresh off a return to the cage earlier this month, handing Tatiana Suarez a lopsided decision loss at UFC 312.

The Chinese champion publicly discussed a potential move up in weight ahead of that bout with Suarez. Well, if the UFC women’s strawweight champion decides to move up, that’s fine with Valentina Shevchenko. Speaking with MMA Junkie, ‘Bullet’ welcomed a fight against Zhang Weili.

RELATED: UFC LEGEND RICH FRANKLIN SHOWS INTEREST IN POTENTIAL COMEBACK: “UNDER THE RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCE…”

Valentina Shevchenko interested in fight against Zhang Weili ahead of UFC 315

“You know, I’m open to all opportunities.” Valentina Shevchenko stated in the interview, when asked about fighting Zhang Weili. “Weili showed a lot of heart in her fight, and all the years with her performances. She shows she is a great fighter, and why not? It’s an amazing fight and I think, for all the fans, it would be exciting to see.”

She continued, “But, for me, as I say every time, it’s one step at a time. I’m not looking to jump in front of [anything], or anything like that. I’m focused on my next fight right now, and it’s going to be Manon. After we’re done with that and I step forward, my team will sit and see what is next for me.”

For what it’s worth, Dana White has approved a potential fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili. Following the strawweight’s win over Suarez earlier this month, the UFC CEO stated that he would absolutely make the superfight if she wanted.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you want to see Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

UFC Valentina Shevchenko Weili Zhang

Related

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis

GFL announces 'legendary' matchup between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025
Austen Lane
UFC

Austen Lane expecting a "bloody war" against Mario Pinto at UFC Vegas 103: "We can both throw leather"

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025

Austen Lane wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight in the UFC.

Tito Ortiz
UFC

Tito Ortiz approves the FBI's plan to have the UFC train field agents: "I think it's a brilliant idea!"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

Former light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz wants to see the FBI and Kash Patel work with the UFC.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Alex Pereira laughs off talk of a boxing match against Jake Paul: "I'm on a different level"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has no interest in boxing Jake Paul.

Belal Muhammad press conference
UFC

Belal Muhammad wants to "smack around" Dricus Du Plessis even if he loses to Khamzat Chimaev next

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad wants to smack around Dricus Du Plessis whether he is the champion or not.

Manel Kape, UFC, MMA, Demetrious Johnson

Top UFC flyweight Manel Kape found BJJ “very gay” when he first started

BJ Penn Staff - February 28, 2025
UFC weigh-in scale
UFC

UFC Vegas 103 Weigh-in Results: Two fights canceled, main event fighters make weight

Fernando Quiles - February 28, 2025

UFC Vegas 103 takes place this Saturday, but two previously scheduled fights are now off following the weigh-ins.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

UFC 313: Could Justin Gaethje secure another lightweight title shot?

Fernando Quiles - February 28, 2025

Justin Gaethje believes a win at UFC 313 could grant him another title fight.

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Staredown
Jack Della Maddalena

Ex-UFC champion says Belal Muhammad faces 'different threat' against Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles - February 28, 2025

Belal Muhammad may not have such an easy time against Jack Della Maddalena, says one former UFC champion.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria

Henry Cejudo believes Ilia Topuria should get Islam Makhachev title fight

Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes Ilia Topuria should receive a UFC lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev in his first fight at 155 pounds.