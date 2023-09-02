UFC Paris Results: Ciryl Gane TKO’s Serghei Spivac in Round 2 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the heavyweight headliner between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac.

Gane (11-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones in a fight for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ was coming off a third-round knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA) will enter today’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Derrick Lewis in February of this year. Prior to that win, ‘Polar Bear’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy respectively.

Round one of the UFC Paris main event begins and Ciryl Gane opens with a nice jab. Spivac reaches for a takedown, but ‘Bon Gamin’ evades. A nice left hand by Spivac. He shoots in for a takedown, but Gane is able to sprawl out and get in a nice knee on the break. Serghei Spivac eats a straight right. Gane just walking forward and landing a few shots. as Spivac circles out. Gane with a right straight down the pipe. He follows that up with a nice jab. Gane goes body – head. More shots from the former interim champion to close out the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Paris headliner begins and Ciryl Gane is back to work with some good punches. Spivac replies with a left. Gane’s volume is giving Serghei all sorts of trouble. Big body shots from ‘Bon Gamin’. Both men connect with lefts. Spivac not doing anything with his back to the cage. Two big right hands now from Ciryl Gane. He lands a knee to the body. Spivac turtling standing. Gane unloading now as Spivac is starting to crumble. A couple warnings from the ref and this one is all over!

Official UFC Paris Results: Cyril Gane def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (punches) at 3:44 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Gane fight next following his TKO victory over Spivac this afternoon in France?

Ciryl Gane Sergei Spivac UFC UFC Paris

