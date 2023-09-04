Daniel Cormier reacts after Jon Jones suggests he’s not interested in fighting Sergei Pavlovich or Tom Aspinall: “He’s weighing the business versus the actual competition”
Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially not fighting the likes of Sergei Pavlovich or Tom Aspinall.
In the main event of UFC 295, Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. If he wins, many wonder whether or not he’ll retire from mixed martial arts for good. Some believe it’d be the perfect way to go out, whereas others feel like there are plenty of other contenders ready to step up to the plate.
Two such examples are Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, the former of which is set to serve as the backup fighter at UFC 295. With Jones not being willing to commit to taking on future challengers, his former foe Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the subject.
Cormier explains Jones’ logic
“My profile was much bigger because of [our] interactions,” Cormier said. “It really does kinda follow that same formula, where once you fight a guy that’s established, your status kind of grows. But, Jon Jones could elevate those guys, but why? See, the difference is this: when we were older fighting Jones, I was 35 the first time I fought him. He was already the man. Rampage was in his 30s when he fought Jones…Rashad was in his 30s…everybody were in their 30s before he got to guys like Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos…and Jones is kinda like ‘Eh, those guys don’t get me excited’.
“In this one, he says about Aspinall and Sergei, who would absolutely get the juices pumping, he just isn’t interested. Because now, he’s weighing the business versus the actual competition. But to me, I feel like Jon Jones in a headliner, it doesn’t really change much in regards to who he’s fighting.”
