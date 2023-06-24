Francis Ngannou takes issue with Dana White’s comments to Pat McAfee on failed Jon Jones fight

Francis Ngannou was not impressed by the recent comments made by UFC President Dana White on the Pat McAfee show.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) of course signed with PFL (Professional Fighters League) last month after being offered ‘equity and leadership’ roles within the company. In addition to having a seat on the athlete advisory board and the role of PFL Africa chairman, the agreement also allows for ‘The Predator’ to seek out his own boxing matches.

Prior to signing his new deal with PFL, Francis Ngannou was in talks of fighting (at the time) former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. Unfortunately for fight fans, that bout never materialized, and the UFC ultimately cut ties with Ngannou, who was forced to vacate the promotion’s heavyweight strap in the process.

Jon Jones later captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s vacant heavyweight title this past March at UFC 285, needing just 124-seconds to finish former interim title holder Ciryl Gane with a submission.

While Jones and Ngannou are clearly on different paths, that hasn’t stopped the debate as to which man truly is “the baddest man on the planet”.

That topic was a point of conversation last weekend, this after Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou came face to face at last Friday’s PFL event Atlanta (see that here).

During his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, UFC President Dana White was asked for comment on the Jones – Ngannou staredown and responded with the following remarks.

“It wouldn’t work,” White said of a cross-promotional bout between ‘Bones’ and ‘The Predator’. “It wouldn’t work. Francis was here, Jon Jones wanted that fight the whole time. We tried to make the fight with Francis… Yea.”

Those comments obviously struck a nerve with the now former UFC heavyweight champion, as Francis Ngannou proceeded to quote tweet the video with the following sentiments.

No Pat, Jonny was on vacation for 3 years while I sat there waiting 🙄 https://t.co/OuS3SxMOGp — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 23, 2023

“No Pat, Jonny was on vacation for 3 years while I sat there waiting 🙄”

How do you think a heavyweight fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou would have played out?