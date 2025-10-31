Former UFC star Ronda Rousey takes a shot at Joe Rogan

Former UFC champion and superstar Ronda Rousey has taken a shot at the promotion’s most famous commentator Joe Rogan.

As we know, Ronda Rousey is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts history. She helped put women’s MMA on the map and for a while, she was one of the biggest names in combat sports – and perhaps all of sports. Unfortunately, following losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, she fell off the map, and she also fell out of favor with a lot of fans because of how she responded to those defeats.

Recently, there’s been talk of Rousey making a comeback of some sorts in the near future. While it has yet to be confirmed, it has certainly been teased a couple of times, with Ronda having not competed professionally for almost a decade.

In a recent podcast appearance, Rousey strangely took a moment to give her thoughts on Joe Rogan, and they weren’t particularly positive.

Rousey’s view on Rogan

“He wouldn’t know,” Rousey interrupted. “He’s not an expert, he’s a fan with an audience.”

“He never fought,” Rousey added with a shrug. When Kreischer brought up Joe’s Taekwondo experience she laughed. “Never fought. That’s not fighting. That’s not fighting.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Regardless of whether or not you’re a Joe Rogan fan, it’s certainly an interesting take to suggest that someone who has been in the sport for this long isn’t an expert of some description.

Regardless of whether or not you're a Joe Rogan fan, it's certainly an interesting take to suggest that someone who has been in the sport for this long isn't an expert of some description.