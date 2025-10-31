Former UFC star Ronda Rousey takes a shot at Joe Rogan

By Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025
Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference

Former UFC champion and superstar Ronda Rousey has taken a shot at the promotion’s most famous commentator Joe Rogan.

As we know, Ronda Rousey is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts history. She helped put women’s MMA on the map and for a while, she was one of the biggest names in combat sports – and perhaps all of sports. Unfortunately, following losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, she fell off the map, and she also fell out of favor with a lot of fans because of how she responded to those defeats.

RELATED: Ronda Rousey thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement spotlights a lack of reverence for MMA greats within the culture

Recently, there’s been talk of Rousey making a comeback of some sorts in the near future. While it has yet to be confirmed, it has certainly been teased a couple of times, with Ronda having not competed professionally for almost a decade.

In a recent podcast appearance, Rousey strangely took a moment to give her thoughts on Joe Rogan, and they weren’t particularly positive.

Rousey’s view on Rogan

“He wouldn’t know,” Rousey interrupted. “He’s not an expert, he’s a fan with an audience.”

“He never fought,” Rousey added with a shrug. When Kreischer brought up Joe’s Taekwondo experience she laughed. “Never fought. That’s not fighting. That’s not fighting.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Regardless of whether or not you’re a Joe Rogan fan, it’s certainly an interesting take to suggest that someone who has been in the sport for this long isn’t an expert of some description.

What do you make of Ronda’s comments about Joe? Would you be at all interested in seeing her return to the UFC and if so, who would you put her up against? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement spotlights a lack of reverence for MMA greats within the culture

Dylan Bowker - October 30, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian is 'expecting a tough fight' against Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Isaac Dulgarian is glad to finally be making the walk to the Octagon again.

James Gallagher
UFC

James Gallagher explains his side of the story behind his bizarre fight cancellation

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Former Bellator fighter James Gallagher detailed his side of his story for his unique fight cancellation.

Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 304 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

'I've been there'...Belal Muhammad shares advice for Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 backlash

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad expects Tom Aspinall to go through a similar firestorm that he did after one of his earlier fights.

Alex Pereira enters the Octagon at UFC 320, opposite Pereira sparring with Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

VIDEO | Alex Pereira spars with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just weeks after UFC 320 title win

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg got some work in just weeks after Pereira’s title redemption.

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker explains why he preferred Arman Tsarukyan fight over Justin Gaethje

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025
Glover Teixeira

Alex Pereira's coach Glover Teixeira names one thing he doesn't like about Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Alex Pereira’s coach Glover Teixeira has both praised and criticized UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev in a recent interview.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
Steve Garcia

Alexander Volkanovski is holding up division, says UFC featherweight contender

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

UFC contender Steve Garcia has said that he believes Alexander Volkanovski is currently holding up the featherweight division.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev reveals frustration at being painted as a 'bad guy' by UFC

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev has voiced his frustration at how he was perceived at the end of his run with the promotion.

View of the arena mid-event at UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

UFC criticized as being "Unfair. It is not a sport”, per UFC's first Canadian champ

Dylan Bowker - October 29, 2025

The business methodologies of the UFC have come under fire for years now, and the UFC’s first-ever Canadian champion has offered up his viewpoint on things. That fighter in question is Carlos Newton, who captured the UFC welterweight belts years back, and recently spoke at an NSAC hearing regarding aspects of the UFC antitrust lawsuit.