Dana White reacts to Ronda Rousey’s ‘ripped’ physique as UFC comeback rumors swirl

By Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025
Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony

UFC CEO Dana White reacted to Ronda Rousey’s recent training footage as comeback rumors progress.

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey has raised many eyebrows in recent weeks as she returned to training in MMA for the first time since her loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016. Rousey opted not to return to fighting after UFC 207, transitioning to professional wrestling before her WWE tenure came to an abrupt end.

After Rousey was briefly linked to a potential comeback fight at UFC 300 last year, speculation hasn’t slowed down. Recent training footage Rousey shared to social media showed the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion in peak physical shape, prompting excitement over a potential return to the cage.

As rumors swirl that Rousey is plotting a return, UFC CEO Dana White addressed speculation after UFC 320.

Dana White weighs in on Ronda Rousey’s return to MMA training amid comeback rumors

During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White addressed Rousey’s return to the gym and recent speculation of a potential comeback fight.

“Her and I are still very close and we talk. I would say we probably talk once every three months or something like that,” White said. “She was in Vegas recently and she came by the offices, but I don’t know what her plans are.

“I think she’s just training again. She just had three babies and she’s in a whole other place in her life. But I will say this: She’s just had another baby and she’s in great shape right now. She’s frigging ripped like she used to be. So I don’t know.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Rousey has a history with the current UFC women’s bantamweight titleholder, Kayla Harrison. Rousey defeated Harrison during their Judo careers, and the two share a checkered past outside of the mats.

As of this writing, the UFC matchmakers are entertaining a potential Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes super fight, after Nunes faced off with Harrison following her win at UFC 316. Nunes retired following a win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

