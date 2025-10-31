Henry Cejudo puts himself ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in ‘GOAT’ debate

Henry Cejudo has explained why he puts himself ahead of his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in the GOAT debate.

Everyone knows that Henry Cejudo is a pretty confident guy, and that much goes without saying. After all, in order to become a two-weight world champion in the UFC, you need to believe in yourself – and you need to be willing to put it all on the line as you continue to build your legacy.

As we look ahead to Cejudo’s upcoming retirement fight, it’s interesting to look back at what he was able to achieve in the sport of mixed martial arts. Henry himself is more than happy to have that conversation and in a recent episode of his podcast, he got into the greatest of all time conversation with co-host Kamaru Usman.

In an interesting anecdote, Cejudo had the following to say when comparing himself to the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cejudo has interesting Khabib view

“I agree with you, [Nurmagomedov] hasn’t done enough,” Cejudo told co-host Kamaru Usman. “He has not done enough. I’ve told this to Khabib. I don’t want to fight with the dude, but I remember we had a really heated conversation between us because I don’t put Khabib in front of me. I really don’t.

“If Khabib would have went up a couple of weight classes, with what he’s done, then yeah, you would have to [rank him highly], in the fashion that he’s done it. But if he could have done a little bit more, I truly do believe that Khabib would do some amazing things. I think he could, stylistically, win a title at 185 pounds, even being a ‘55er.”

“You know what?” Cejudo said. “Alex beat more world champs. The more I think about it, yeah, you’ve got to go with the guy [Pereira] that won more titles and defended a little bit more. But I will say this about Khabib: Khabib could have become the first three-division champ in UFC history, in my opinion.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting