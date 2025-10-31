Henry Cejudo puts himself ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in ‘GOAT’ debate

By Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA

Henry Cejudo has explained why he puts himself ahead of his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in the GOAT debate.

Everyone knows that Henry Cejudo is a pretty confident guy, and that much goes without saying. After all, in order to become a two-weight world champion in the UFC, you need to believe in yourself – and you need to be willing to put it all on the line as you continue to build your legacy.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo thinks Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is biggest possible UFC White House main event

As we look ahead to Cejudo’s upcoming retirement fight, it’s interesting to look back at what he was able to achieve in the sport of mixed martial arts. Henry himself is more than happy to have that conversation and in a recent episode of his podcast, he got into the greatest of all time conversation with co-host Kamaru Usman.

In an interesting anecdote, Cejudo had the following to say when comparing himself to the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cejudo has interesting Khabib view

“I agree with you, [Nurmagomedov] hasn’t done enough,” Cejudo told co-host Kamaru Usman. “He has not done enough. I’ve told this to Khabib. I don’t want to fight with the dude, but I remember we had a really heated conversation between us because I don’t put Khabib in front of me. I really don’t.

“If Khabib would have went up a couple of weight classes, with what he’s done, then yeah, you would have to [rank him highly], in the fashion that he’s done it. But if he could have done a little bit more, I truly do believe that Khabib would do some amazing things. I think he could, stylistically, win a title at 185 pounds, even being a ‘55er.”

“You know what?” Cejudo said. “Alex beat more world champs. The more I think about it, yeah, you’ve got to go with the guy [Pereira] that won more titles and defended a little bit more. But I will say this about Khabib: Khabib could have become the first three-division champ in UFC history, in my opinion.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey takes a shot at Joe Rogan

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025
Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement spotlights a lack of reverence for MMA greats within the culture

Dylan Bowker - October 30, 2025

Ronda Rousey recently touched on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement from MMA as something that stands out as a microcosm of a more toxic side of the MMA fandom. This was expressed by the dominant former UFC bantamweight champion during a recent interview with Bert Kreischer.

Isaac Dulgarian
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian is 'expecting a tough fight' against Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Isaac Dulgarian is glad to finally be making the walk to the Octagon again.

James Gallagher
UFC

James Gallagher explains his side of the story behind his bizarre fight cancellation

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Former Bellator fighter James Gallagher detailed his side of his story for his unique fight cancellation.

Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 304 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

'I've been there'...Belal Muhammad shares advice for Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 backlash

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad expects Tom Aspinall to go through a similar firestorm that he did after one of his earlier fights.

Alex Pereira enters the Octagon at UFC 320, opposite Pereira sparring with Mark Zuckerberg

VIDEO | Alex Pereira spars with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just weeks after UFC 320 title win

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025
Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker explains why he preferred Arman Tsarukyan fight over Justin Gaethje

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Dan Hooker is glad he’s now fighting Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar.

Glover Teixeira

Alex Pereira's coach Glover Teixeira names one thing he doesn't like about Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Alex Pereira’s coach Glover Teixeira has both praised and criticized UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev in a recent interview.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
Steve Garcia

Alexander Volkanovski is holding up division, says UFC featherweight contender

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

UFC contender Steve Garcia has said that he believes Alexander Volkanovski is currently holding up the featherweight division.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev reveals frustration at being painted as a 'bad guy' by UFC

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev has voiced his frustration at how he was perceived at the end of his run with the promotion.