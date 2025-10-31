Superbon promises to “mute the audience” when he faces Japanese hero Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Superbon walks into enemy territory to face Masaaki Noiri with cold confidence that his performance will transform the Japanese crowd into stunned silence.

The reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion battles the interim titleholder in the main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena at Tokyo, Japan. This unification clash determines the lone ruler of the 155-pound division. The 35-year-old Thai veteran enters the biggest fight of his career against a dangerous opponent who has proven his knack for delivering the improbable.

Superbon built his entire 116-37 professional record competing against the world’s best in foreign territory. His performances in the ring have electrified arenas worldwide, making him a beloved combat sports figure in Thailand. The Superbon Training Camp founder remains completely unfazed by the challenge awaiting him on Japanese soil.

Noiri leads the latest surge of Japanese strikers in ONE Championship, igniting belief across the country that its stars can hang with the elite. The interim champion shocked the world by knocking out Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March, earning his shot at undisputed glory. But Superbon refuses to buy into the hype surrounding Japanese kickboxing’s resurgence.

The Thai legend made his career making dangerous opponents look ordinary. He plans to do the same when the Circle door closes and the bell rings in Tokyo. His experience against world-class competition gives him confidence that Noiri’s recent success won’t translate against someone who has conquered similar fighting styles throughout his decorated career.

“I feel like the crowd roars very loudly for the fighters of their home countries. In the end, there are only two fighters fighting one another in the ring,” he said.

“I am quite confident that I will perform well and be able to mute the audience. I will have people asking to take photos with me after the match.”

Superbon won’t repeat Tawanchai’s mistakes against Masaaki Noiri

Superbon watched Masaaki Noiri earn his respect with a pair of electric finishes in his last two bouts. The most impressive came against ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who owns two victories over Superbon himself.

The Team Vasileus representative faced overwhelming odds against the heavily favored Thai superstar. Few gave Noiri any chance, but he delivered a stunning upset that sent shockwaves through the division. While the world expected Tawanchai to win easily, Superbon knew his countryman was at a disadvantage against Noiri’s superior kickboxing experience.

The Thai tactician recognized the differences between disciplines would favor the Japanese striker. Kickboxing eliminates leg pulling after kicks, prohibits holding during strikes, and features different timing than Muay Thai. Those subtle but significant differences proved decisive for Noiri, who exploited them perfectly.

Superbon witnessed Noiri dismantle a seemingly invincible adversary in the blink of an eye. That serves as a reminder that one tiny mistake in this sport could mean the difference between victory and defeat. The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion prepares to defend his throne at all costs against a proven dynasty-ender.

“I don’t think it’s that surprising because Noiri has been a kickboxer for such a long time. Tawanchai also did kickboxing before, but he didn’t do it as great as he did in Muay Thai,” Superbon said.

“Being up there in the ring with your opponent, no one is really the underdog. The key is who is better prepared, more ready, better planned for each moment up there.”