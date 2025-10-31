Ronda Rousey thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement spotlights a lack of reverence for MMA greats within the culture

By Dylan Bowker - October 30, 2025
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey recently touched on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement from MMA as something that stands out as a microcosm of a more toxic side of the MMA fandom. This was expressed by the dominant former UFC bantamweight champion during a recent interview with Bert Kreischer.

Rousey covered multiple topics and opined about the rigidity of mixed martial arts fans demanding perfection, otherwise, that fighter was never skilled to begin with. ‘Rowdy’ didn’t just reference her own drop off as an example of that idea, but invoked the names of several prominent fighters who drew out the vitriol of fans for not being perfect.

Rousey felt like some of Nurmagomedov’s logic in retiring when he did was in part to go out while on top, but also not to give the fans a moment for them to tweet out things like ‘hype train derailed’ or something of that persuasion if the Dagestan great ever ended up having a misstep. Expounding upon her thoughts in this regard, Rousey said [via Bloody Elbow],

“I think the only reason why MMA fans have their lips so firmly planted at the base of Khabib’s c— is because he retired before he reached his limit. If he kept fighting until he reached his limit, everybody would be like, ‘Khabib [Nurmagomedov] ain’t s—, he never was s—’. They’re like that with everybody.”

“Name one person. ‘Brock [Lesnar] ain’t s—, he never was s—’. Name one past champion that has the kind of respect that the current champions do. It’s really sad because I think it encourages people to get out while they’re peaking and leaving and taking all of that equity with them instead of passing it on to whoever’s next to take up the mantle.”

“I wanted to retire undefeated because I was so afraid of everything that I accomplished is going to be nothing if I ever lose. So I have to retire undefeated. It wasn’t until I got into the WWE and saw that wait, you have to retire on a loss.”

“Everybody in WWE has to retire on a loss because you have to pass that torch on, and I think everyone in MMA, they’re going to try to take the torch with them because of how the fans respond to it.”

Ronda Rousey and the contrast between how legends are treated in WWE versus in the UFC

Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor loomed large over the sport at one point, but after the former had consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, the fans no longer put her on this pedestal above the clouds.

Rousey went to WWE when her MMA career had come to an end, with that part of her anecdotal experience giving her quite a wake-up call. The former WWE champion highlighted how figures like The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are spoken of with so much respect and reverence still to this day, but then referenced several MMA names of yesteryear and touched on that rhetoric difference between the fanbases.

A difference in discourse whereby, when many MMA greats would falter but once, many seemed to revel in their downfall as proof that the hype was never real in their estimation.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Isaac Dulgarian

Isaac Dulgarian is 'expecting a tough fight' against Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025
James Gallagher
UFC

James Gallagher explains his side of the story behind his bizarre fight cancellation

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Former Bellator fighter James Gallagher detailed his side of his story for his unique fight cancellation.

Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 304 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

'I've been there'...Belal Muhammad shares advice for Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 backlash

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad expects Tom Aspinall to go through a similar firestorm that he did after one of his earlier fights.

Alex Pereira enters the Octagon at UFC 320, opposite Pereira sparring with Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

VIDEO | Alex Pereira spars with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just weeks after UFC 320 title win

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg got some work in just weeks after Pereira’s title redemption.

Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker explains why he preferred Arman Tsarukyan fight over Justin Gaethje

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Dan Hooker is glad he’s now fighting Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar.

Alex Pereira's coach Glover Teixeira names one thing he doesn't like about Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
Steve Garcia

Alexander Volkanovski is holding up division, says UFC featherweight contender

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

UFC contender Steve Garcia has said that he believes Alexander Volkanovski is currently holding up the featherweight division.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev reveals frustration at being painted as a 'bad guy' by UFC

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev has voiced his frustration at how he was perceived at the end of his run with the promotion.

View of the arena mid-event at UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

UFC criticized as being "Unfair. It is not a sport”, per UFC's first Canadian champ

Dylan Bowker - October 29, 2025

The business methodologies of the UFC have come under fire for years now, and the UFC’s first-ever Canadian champion has offered up his viewpoint on things. That fighter in question is Carlos Newton, who captured the UFC welterweight belts years back, and recently spoke at an NSAC hearing regarding aspects of the UFC antitrust lawsuit.

Alex Pereira speaks during a Q+A at UFC Sao Paulo, opposite Joaquin Buckley entering the cage at UFC Atlanta
Joaquin Buckley

Alex Pereira hits back at Joaquin Buckley after UFC star claims champion turned down 2022 fight

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira didn’t take kindly to Joaquin Buckley’s recent claims about a middleweight fight that never came to fruition.