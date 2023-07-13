Bellator re-signs Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix ahead of bantamweight title fight

Bellator has announced that they’ve re-signed champions, Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix.

‘The Phenom’ is fresh off his return against Patricio Pitbull last month at Bellator 297. That was the Brazilian’s attempt for a championship in a third weight class, but it was all for not. In the bantamweight title clash, Sergio Pettis dominated en route to a wide unanimous decision victory.

Following the victory, he had a face-off with Patchy Mix in the center of the cage. ‘War Ready’ is the Bellator interim bantamweight champion, having won the promotion’s Grand Prix. Patchy Mix earned the title bout with Sergio Pettis by scoring an insane first-round knockout win over Raufeon Stots in April.

Sergio Pettis was originally slated to compete in the tournament but was forced out due to injury. As a result, he’s had to wait to square off with Patchy Mix. Luckily, the two bantamweight champions are expected to clash later this year in a title unification contest.

RELATED: WATCH | BELLATOR’S CRIS LENCIONI TAKES HIS FIRST STEPS SINCE SUFFERING BRAIN INJURY FROM CARDIAC ARREST

As of now, the two are yet to schedule their title unification bout. However, Bellator did announce earlier today that they have re-signed both Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix. As of now, the terms of the deals are undisclosed but are expected to be long-term signings. Furthermore, Bellator added that the bantamweight championship clash is expected to be announced shortly.

With several high-profile events including their second co-promotion with RIZIN on the way, the addition of Sergio Pettis or Patchy Mix will instantly bolster any card. Luckily for Scott Coker, he now has both of the bantamweights around for the long haul.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix? Who do ya got?