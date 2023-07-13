Bellator re-signs Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix ahead of bantamweight title fight

By Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

Bellator has announced that they’ve re-signed champions, Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix.

Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix

‘The Phenom’ is fresh off his return against Patricio Pitbull last month at Bellator 297. That was the Brazilian’s attempt for a championship in a third weight class, but it was all for not. In the bantamweight title clash, Sergio Pettis dominated en route to a wide unanimous decision victory.

Following the victory, he had a face-off with Patchy Mix in the center of the cage. ‘War Ready’ is the Bellator interim bantamweight champion, having won the promotion’s Grand Prix. Patchy Mix earned the title bout with Sergio Pettis by scoring an insane first-round knockout win over Raufeon Stots in April.

Sergio Pettis was originally slated to compete in the tournament but was forced out due to injury. As a result, he’s had to wait to square off with Patchy Mix. Luckily, the two bantamweight champions are expected to clash later this year in a title unification contest.

RELATED: WATCH | BELLATOR’S CRIS LENCIONI TAKES HIS FIRST STEPS SINCE SUFFERING BRAIN INJURY FROM CARDIAC ARREST

Sergio Pettis Pitbull Freire

(via Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA)

As of now, the two are yet to schedule their title unification bout. However, Bellator did announce earlier today that they have re-signed both Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix. As of now, the terms of the deals are undisclosed but are expected to be long-term signings. Furthermore, Bellator added that the bantamweight championship clash is expected to be announced shortly.

With several high-profile events including their second co-promotion with RIZIN on the way, the addition of Sergio Pettis or Patchy Mix will instantly bolster any card.  Luckily for Scott Coker, he now has both of the bantamweights around for the long haul.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix? Who do ya got?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Patchy Mix Sergio Pettis

Related

Dillon Danis and Alex Pereira

WATCH | Dillon Danis shares recent training video with Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023
Cris Lencioni
Cris Lencioni

WATCH | Bellator's Cris Lencioni takes his first steps since suffering brain injury from cardiac arrest

Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

Cris Lencioni has started to walk again.

Vadim Nemkov and Ryan Bader.
Ryan Bader

Vadim Nemkov eyeing rematch with Ryan Bader to avenge Fedor Emelianenko: "I have to beat him"

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov again has his eyes on Ryan Bader, but not for himself.

Corey Anderson and Jamahal Hill.
Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson downplays Jamahal Hill's UFC title after harsh back and forth: "Who has he beat?"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

Bellator light-heavyweight contender Corey Anderson has fired more shots at UFC champion Jamahal Hill.

Gordon-Ryan
Dillon Danis

Gordon Ryan blasts Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ World Champion: “The biggest farce”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Gordon Ryan has taken aim at Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu) World Champion.

Cris-Lencioni

Wife of Cris Lencioni provides update on Bellator fighter as medical bills reach over $300k

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023
Ariel Helwani, UFC
Bellator

Bellator gets some serious props from Ariel Helwani: “There is no other promotion, outside of the UFC, that has a collection of champions like that”

Zain Bando - June 22, 2023

Ariel Helwani shares his thoughts about Bellator’s roster Long-time MMA journalist Ariel Helwani always gives credit where credit is due, especially when it comes to the sport as a whole. Last Friday showcased Bellator 297, which featured two world title fights.

Vadim Nemkov and Scott Coker
Scott Coker

Scott Coker praises Vadim Nemkov after win over Yoel Romero: "Best 205-pounder on the planet"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

Scott Coker crowned Vadim Nemkov as the best light-heavyweight on the planet after his win over Yoel Romero.

Cris Lencioni
Bellator

Family starts GoFundMe as they reveal Bellator's Cris Lencioni is in ICU after suffering from cardiac arrest

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

The family of Cris Lencioni has provided an update on the Bellator fighter.

Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov

Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov hints at moving up to heavyweight: "I may try myself"

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov could be trying his hand at heavyweight.