Korean smasher Kang Ji Won faces Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 23

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 7, 2024

A heavyweight MMA matchup between Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko has been added to ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Kang Ji Won

The pair lock horns live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

Under the ONE Championship banner, Kang has made a name for himself as a hard-hitter with a knack for delivering highlight-reel knockouts.

In fact, his four victories in the world’s largest martial arts organization have all come via devastating finishes.

This past January, “Mighty Warrior” reminded fans that he doesn’t mess around in the weight class. There, he obliterated Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif within two rounds en route to a second-round TKO win.

On the other side of the ring stands Grishenko, a division mainstay who once vied for the ONE Interim Heavyweight MMA World Title.

The Belarusian behemoth began his ONE tenure on a high note, acing his first two assignments with flying colors.

However, Grishenko has hit a rough patch as of late, dropping crucial bouts at the hands of Anatoly Malkyhin and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.

Despite these setbacks, Grishenko is eager to prove that he still has a lot of fight in him by defeating a dangerous South Korean opponent.

Kang Ji Won, Kirill Grishenko compete in must-win tiff

Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko both have much to gain and much lose in this encounter at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

With the division experiencing a surge in talent and competition, each victory becomes crucial in the race to secure a shot at the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title currently held by Anatoly Malykhin.

Promising contenders like Amir Aliakbari and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, who are eyeing a chance to challenge Malykhin for supremacy, fill the landscape.

Adding to the mix is Ben Tynan, a Canadian powerhouse who is making a strong case for a date with Malykhin.

