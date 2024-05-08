Reece McLaren demands crack at Demetrious Johnson, Rematch With Danny Kingad

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024

Reece McLaren made a bold statement after getting his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

Reece McLaren

Following his hard-fought unanimous decision win over Hu Yong, “Lightning” feels that he has earned his right to challenge Demetrious Johnson for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship.

“I feel that I am, at any stage, on any win, one step away from that World Title shot,” he said.

His most recent triumph marked his 10th win under the ONE Championship banner. Moreover, the Australian spitfire has won three of his last four outings.

But it’s not just about the numbers for McLaren. It’s about the journey and the challenges he has endured along the way.

“I’ve been in ONE now for nearly nine years, [with] 10 wins. You know what I mean? So it’s been a long run,” he said.

McLaren’s quest for 26 pounds of gold is not a newfound ambition.

In December 2016, he fought valiantly for the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title against then-champion Bibiano Fernandes, falling just short of victory.

Undeterred, he shifted his focus to the flyweight division a year later, where he quickly became a mainstay in the top-five rankings.

McLaren feels he has sufficiently demonstrated his worthiness to vie for a World Title at 135 pounds.

“It’s been a long journey, man. I feel like I’ve paid my dues. The best flyweights in the world are in ONE Championship. I have been saying that for years,” he said.

Reece McLaren calls out Danny Kingad

While Reece McLaren’s sights are set on Demetrious Johnson, he remains open to other opportunities.

One such challenge could be a rematch against familiar foe Danny Kingad, a bout that McLaren believes would leave no doubts about his stature in the division.

“I think everyone knows I won that fight. I think he’s been hiding up in the mountains ever since I’ve been calling for that fight,” he said.

“Like I said, I’m not here to wait in any line. I’m not here to play any game. I want that belt, man. I want my flyweight belt.”

