Superlek looks to leverage speed against Kongthoranee: “I’m faster than him”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is brimming with confidence as he prepares to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Both men lock horns in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 68. This event takes place live in Asia primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 28.

Known for his lightning-fast strikes, the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion sees a clear path to victory against Kongthoranee.

The Thai megastar believes that his compatriot’s lack of speed will play into his own strengths.

“He has knockout power but is also very technical. He’s slow, though. I do think he’s great. He’s confident and on top of his game,” Superlek said of Kongthoranee.

Indeed, Superlek is not exaggerating when he claims to be the division’s fastest striker. His rapid hand speed and precise kicking game are his trademarks.

For “The Kicking Machine,” these attributes are not just weapons but strategic advantages that he plans to leverage to secure the victory.

“I feel like I’m faster than him. For sure, I will try to end the fight either as soon as possible, or with no major injury,” he said.

Superlek aims to build momentum for U.S. debut

Interestingly, beyond his upcoming assignment against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has ambitious plans on the horizon.

He will move up in weight to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

While Kongthoranee may not yet command the global recognition of an athlete like Haggerty, Superlek still vows to put forth an all-out effort at ONE Friday Fights 68.

“Kongthoranee and Haggerty are two different people with different styles. I don’t think the game plan will be the same for these two,” he said.

“However, I have always put 100 percent of my effort into every fight. Fans can expect a great performance from me, and I’m sure for Kongthoranee too. It’s going to be a great fight.”

