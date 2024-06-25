Superlek looks to leverage speed against Kongthoranee: “I’m faster than him”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is brimming with confidence as he prepares to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Both men lock horns in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 68. This event takes place live in Asia primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 28.

Known for his lightning-fast strikes, the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion sees a clear path to victory against Kongthoranee.

The Thai megastar believes that his compatriot’s lack of speed will play into his own strengths.

“He has knockout power but is also very technical. He’s slow, though. I do think he’s great. He’s confident and on top of his game,” Superlek said of Kongthoranee.

Indeed, Superlek is not exaggerating when he claims to be the division’s fastest striker. His rapid hand speed and precise kicking game are his trademarks.

For “The Kicking Machine,” these attributes are not just weapons but strategic advantages that he plans to leverage to secure the victory.

“I feel like I’m faster than him. For sure, I will try to end the fight either as soon as possible, or with no major injury,” he said.