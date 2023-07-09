Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis TKO’s Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Tonight’s UFC 290 main card featured a middleweight number one contender match between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.

Whittaker (24-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since September of 2022 in Paris, where he had earned a lopsided decision victory over Marvin Vettori. ‘The Reaper’ was looking to score a third fight with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a dominant win this evening.

Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a seven-fight win streak, his most previous being a TKO victory over Derek Brunson back in March. Prior to that, the South African was coming off a submission win over Darren Till at last year’s UFC 282 event.

Tonight’s ‘Whittaker vs. Du Plessis’ matchup proved to be a coming out party for Dricus Du Plessis. The South African fighter was able to get Robert Whittaker to the ground in round one and landed some heavy ground and pound to close out the round. Then, in round two, ‘DDP’ dropped ‘The Reaper’ with a right hand. Whittaker scrambled back to his feet but only to be greeted by a huge flurry from Du Plessis. After some big shots, the referee stepped in and called a stop to the fight.

Official UFC 290 Result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Whittaker vs. Du Plessis’ below:

Going for Rob on this one!!! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

One of my favorites to study @robwhittakermma — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) July 9, 2023

We have a new middleweight contender 😳😳😳 that was crazy #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Told ya — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 9, 2023

Dricus stoking was highly underrated, not anymore #ufc290 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 9, 2023

I guess 100% air du plessis is the real deal #UFC290 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 9, 2023

Wow. Uncharacteristic emotions from Izzy. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC’s Octagon! Title fight next for sure!

Let’s go S.A 🇿🇦 ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023

Did y’all understand that shit? — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 9, 2023

Love it when a fighter who is always the underdog, disrespected, ugly fight style, tough fucking tank with good cardio pulls out a string of wins. Happy to watch DDP get his title shot 😎 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) July 9, 2023

Damn I did not expect that dricus is one powerful human being — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

