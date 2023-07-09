Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis TKO’s Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

By Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 main card featured a middleweight number one contender match between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC

Whittaker (24-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since September of 2022 in Paris, where he had earned a lopsided decision victory over Marvin Vettori. ‘The Reaper’ was looking to score a third fight with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a dominant win this evening.

Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a seven-fight win streak, his most previous being a TKO victory over Derek Brunson back in March. Prior to that, the South African was coming off a submission win over Darren Till at last year’s UFC 282 event.

Tonight’s ‘Whittaker vs. Du Plessis’ matchup proved to be a coming out party for Dricus Du Plessis. The South African fighter was able to get Robert Whittaker to the ground in round one and landed some heavy ground and pound to close out the round. Then, in round two, ‘DDP’ dropped ‘The Reaper’ with a right hand. Whittaker scrambled back to his feet but only to be greeted by a huge flurry from Du Plessis. After some big shots, the referee stepped in and called a stop to the fight.

Official UFC 290 Result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Whittaker vs. Du Plessis’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 290:

Do you think Dricus Du Plessis can dethrone reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Robert Whittaker UFC UFC 290

Related

Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290

UFC 290 Results: Dricus Du Plessis TKO's Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023
Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Jalin Turner

UFC 290 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Jalin Turner in a thrilling war (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the lightweight matchup between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.

Bo Nickal, Val Woodburn, UFC 290, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Bo Nickal earns another first-round finish at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 pay-per-view main card was kicked off by a middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

Bo Nickal, UFC 290, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC 290 Results: Bo Nickal TKO's Val Woodburn in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

Robbie Lawler, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Robbie Lawler

Pros react after Robbie Lawler KO's Niko Price in his retirement fight at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

A welterweight bout between former division champion Robbie Lawler and Niko Price served as tonight’s UFC 290 featured prelim.

Robbie Lawler

UFC 290 Results: Robbie Lawler KO's Niko Price (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023
UFC 290, Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 290: 'Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 290 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, UFC
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic slated for UFC 295 in November

Josh Evanoff - July 7, 2023

The deal is finally done, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is set for UFC 295 in November.

Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz
Pedro Munhoz

Pedro Munhoz steps in for Henry Cejudo against Marlon Vera at UFC 292

Josh Evanoff - July 7, 2023

A battle between bantamweights Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera has been added to UFC 292.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz sheds light on his UFC fighter pay: "Making sure I get more"

Josh Evanoff - July 7, 2023

Former welterweight contender Nate Diaz has admitted that pay had nothing to do with his UFC exit.